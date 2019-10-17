Dressel V. Manaudou: Comparing Underwater Speeds/Times Throughout Skins Races

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: GROUP A, MATCH 2 – NAPLES

During the men’s 50 free skins race at ISL Group A Match 2 in Naples, it was the long-awaited showdown between French Olympic champion Florent Manaudou and American sprint sensation Caeleb Dressel.

Sports scientist Robin Pla of INSEP, the French National Institute of Sport, was able to break down underwater distances and speeds off the start and turn for all of Manaudou/Dressel’s three swims. According to Pla’s observations, he tweeted that, “Main differences between [Manaudou] and [Dressel] are about underwater skills and the capacity to maintain them over rounds.”

One of the initial differences between Dressel’s underwaters and Manaudou’s are the speed and distance achieved off the turn. For any sprinter, the start and the turn are just as important as the actual surface swimming. However, many still struggle to maintain the initial momentum and speed capacity off the start and carry it into the turn.

In the same manner, Dressel is in much better lactate control with his time consistencies and ability to maintain underwater distance/speeds. A specific example of Dressel’s lactate control is his underwater speed after the start in comparison to Manaudou’s. For Manaudou, his speed decreased by -0.21 m/s and another -0.15 m/s as each 50 progressed. Dressel, on the other hand, dropped -0.14 m/s after the second 50 yet maintained the same speed as lactate began to settle in.

Manaudou Dressel 1st 50 21.25 21.05 2nd 50 21.78 21.31 3rd 50 23.13 21.33 Time (seconds) 1st 50 2.86 2.96 2nd 50 2.65 2.82 3rd 50 2.50 2.82 Underwater Speed After Start (m/s) 1st 50 12.40 13.91 2nd 50 9.45 14.12 3rd 50 11.26 14.02 Underwater Distance After Start (m) 1st 50 1.66 2.50 2nd 50 1.53 2.02 3rd 50 1.55 2.41 Underwater Speed After Turn (m/s) 1st 50 7.75 11.68 2nd 50 7.15 9.45 3rd 50 7.26 11.26 Underwater Distance After Turn (m)