2022 COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Friday, July 29 – Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Birmingham, England

Sandwell Aquatic Center

Start Times Prelims: 10:30 am local / 5:30 am ET Finals: 7:00 pm local / 2:00 pm ET

LCM (50m)

MEN’S 4X200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: 6:58.55, United States – 2009

Commonwealth Record: 6:58.58, Great Britain – 2021

Commonwealth Games Record: 7:05.97, Australia – 2018

2018 Commonwealth Champion: Australia, 7:05.97

Relay Lineups

Australia, 7:04.96 GR England, 7:07.50 Scotland, 7:09.33 Wales, 7:10.64 Canada, 7:12.68 South Africa, 7:13.76 Isle of Man, 7:43.70 Gibraltar, 8:08.33

Monday’s finals session at Commonwealth was not without drama as Australia’s Ian Thorpe stated that England’s relay should have been disqualified. The team’s anchor Tom Dean exited from the water as the anchor from Gibraltar was still roughly 10 meters away from touching the wall.

At the 2022 Commonwealth Games, England finished second to Australia about two and a half seconds behind. Dean the anchor removed himself from the water.

FINA rule SW 10.14 states that “Any swimmer having finished his race, or his distance in a relay event, must leave the pool as soon as possible without obstructing any other swimmer who has not yet finished his race. Otherwise the swimmer committing the fault, or his relay team, shall be disqualified.”

In the image on Yahoo Sports, Dean can be seen exiting the water as Gibraltar is finishing to the wall about 10 meters away. Dean is still in his own lane and did so “without obstructing any other swimmer who has not yet finished his race” as stated by FINA rules.

Thorpe competed for Australia at the 2000 and 2004 Olympics. He also competed for the country at the 2001 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. At those 2001 World Championships, the Australian women’s 4×200 free relay was disqualified after jumping into the water after the race before all competitors had finished. See the video of that event here.

The FINA rule SW 10.12 stating, “Any relay team shall be disqualified from a race if a team member, other than the swimmer designated to swim that length, enters the water when the race is being conducted, before all swimmers of all teams have finished the race” most likely applied in the 2001 situation.

The biggest difference between the two events is that the Australian women entered the pool before the race was complete whereas Dean exited the pool.