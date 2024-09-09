Do You Love Swimming? See 439 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 439 Swim Jobs.

Assistant Coaches

Windermere Laker Aquatics is a well-established and thriving swim club in Central Florida dedicated to fostering a love for swimming and developing competitive swimmers of all ages. Our organization provides a supportive and motivating environment for athletes and coaches to achieve their full potential.

Lake Forest College – Full Time Assistant Swim Coach

Lake Forest College, located just north of Chicago, invites applications for the full-time position of Assistant Swimming and Diving Coach. This role offers an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking experience in a Division III collegiate coaching environment and will offer the chosen candidate the opportunity to assist the head coach with all aspects of administering an established and successful collegiate aquatic program.

Head Coach

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Supervisor, foster a positive and supportive swim team environment to over 75 swimmers. The Swim Team Coach will instruct the fundamentals of competitive swimming, ensuring a constructive and encouraging atmosphere, and provide effective guidance during training sessions.

Lead Senior Coach

Issaquah Swim Team is seeking an energetic, experienced, passionate, and professional individual to serve as a Lead Senior Coach. This full-time employee will be responsible for working with our senior athletes as well as partnering with our Head Coach to develop all aspects of our Senior Program with the goal of instilling a culture of success both in and out of the water.

Assistant Swimming Coach, Youngstown State University

Assists in coaching, recruiting, counseling, conditioning, and evaluating for the team as directed. Responsible for instructing student-athletes in how to perform their sport which may also include teaching courses related to competition in varsity athletic programs.

Assistant Coach, @ Swim Torrance

Swim Torrance is committed to developing swimmers of all ages and skill levels in a positive and safe environment. We emphasize teamwork, sportsmanship, and personal growth, fostering a love for the sport of swimming.

10 and Under Coach position

Denver Swim Academy is seeking a coach for our 10 and Under groups. We are looking for a Lead 8 and Under Coach that will be the second coach on deck for our 9-10 group. Denver Swim Academy is a coach owned club of around 220 Swimmers. DSA ws ranked in ASCA’s top 100 Age Group Clubs of the country

Director of IT

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Systems Administrator

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

Assistant Swim Coach

This position is responsible for assisting Carmel Swim Club Lead Group Coaches within the guidelines established by the Head Age Group Coach.

Head Swim Team Coach

The Country Club at Woodmoor is seeking a dynamic, skilled, and motivated Head Coach for our year-round competitive swim program, The Woodmoor Tsunamis. The program is coach run and club owned.

Assistant Swim Team Coach

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is seeking a Full Time Assistant Coach. We are a member of the New England Swimming LSC and operate our own 25y by 25m pool with 11scy lanes and upper deck bleacher seating for 400. The facility includes an updated gym plus specialized fitness rooms and classrooms which the team has full access to. We host multiple meets throughout the year.

Coach- Full Time

The Upper Valley Aquatic Center is seeking a Full Time Coach who can serve as either the Head Age Group Coach or as a Multi-Group Coach depending on skill set. We are a member of the New England Swimming LSC and operate our own 25y by 25m pool with 11scy lanes and upper deck bleacher seating for 400.

PRCA Supervisor – Aquatics

The City of Kettering’s Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Department is seeking an exceptional professional to fill the Regular Full-Time position of Aquatics Supervisor. The Aquatics Supervisor assists with daily operations of the Kettering Recreation Complex main pool, spa, and Adventure Reef Water Park under the general direction of the Aquatics Manager.

SwimSwam Is Hiring a Graphic Designer to Join Our Social Media Team!

SwimSwam is looking for a talented graphic designer to join our social media team. This person’s responsibilities will include designing attractive graphics and templates and building content ideas in cooperation with other members of the social media team, plus serving as a backup for our social media coordinator.

Assistant Coach – College Men’s and Women’s Swimming

Under the direction of the Swimming Director, the Assistant Coach’s primary function includes the teaching and instructing of student-athletes in the areas of sport-specific technique, workout execution, teamwork, and safety in the sport of Swimming at Gordon College.

Assistant Coach

The Saline Swim Team strives to enable swimmers to grow as individuals, achieve their goals as swimmers and expand their overall potential in a nurturing, safe, yet demanding environment.

Assistant Coach – Men’s & Women’s Swimming

Join our team and have the opportunity to coach and lead a combined Ivy League team on the rise that possess a collaborative, passionate, and tenacious staff. We are looking to add a self-starter; someone with interest recruiting high-level swimmers who are also scholars, has strong deck personality and shown that they value DEI initiatives and programs.

Three Village Swim Club- Part Time Coaching Position

We are seeking a passionate and experienced Part-Time Swim Coach to join our dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in competitive swimming, and a genuine desire to help swimmers of all ages and skill levels achieve their full potential.

Coronado Swim Team Elite Part-Time Salary Coach

Coronado Swim – Team Elite (CSTE) is seeking part-time salaried coaches who have a passion for competitive swimming to help lead our age group swimmers through our program’s development model.

Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming Coach

The Colby College Department of Athletics is seeking an assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach beginning October 14, 2024 and ending March 22, 2025.

Full-Time Position (Age Group Coach & Meet Administration)

The ideal candidate will have a strong knowledge of stroke mechanics and training techniques. This candidate will also be able to communicate effectively and timely with the coaching staff, swimmers and parents as needed.

Assistant Men’S & Women’S Swimming Coach

The Assistant Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach is responsible for working closely with the Head Coach on managing and administering phases of these varsity intercollegiate sport programs. This position is part of the Department of Athletics and Recreation at Bucknell University, a member of the NCAA Division I (FCS in Football) and the Patriot League for 23 of 27 varsity sports.

Assistant Site Lead Coach – Steel City Aquatics

Steel City Aquatics is a premier swimming organization dedicated to fostering a passion for swimming and developing athletes at all levels. We pride ourselves on our strong community presence, commitment to excellence, and our core values of Grit, Service, Passion, Integrity, and Growth.

Head Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving Coach

SUNY Potsdam is seeking a Head Coach for its swimming and diving programs. This is a full-time position, 10-month position with an excellent benefit package.

HEAD SENIOR COACH

Come join a growing team and lead our Y-Spartaquatics Swim Club (YSSC)! In recent years, YSSC has seen exceptional growth both in and out of the water. As a team, our successes include winning the 2024 Combined Team Long Course National Champions, 2024 and 2023 Men’s YMCA Long Course National Championship.

Site Lead Coach – Full-Time – Steel City Aquatics

Steel City Aquatics is a premier swimming organization dedicated to fostering a passion for swimming and developing athletes at all levels. We pride ourselves on our strong community presence, commitment to excellence, and our core values of Grit, Service, Passion, Integrity, and Growth.

HEAD COACH for Guatemalan Based Swim Team called Waterproof

The Waterproof Swim Team is searching for a Head Coach. Our Guatemalan based Team is owned by 2004, 2008 Olympic Swimmer, Gisela Morales. The Team has 60+ athletes ranging from novice to Guatemalan National level athletes. We have two locations with the team, one in Zona 16 and another one in San Cristobal in the City of Guatemala. They are both 45 min apart from each other in car.

Trinity Prep Aquatics Director/Head Swim Coach 2024-2025

Trinity​ ​Preparatory​ ​School​ ​is​ ​an​ ​independent, ​coeducational ​​college​-preparatory​ ​school​ that develops ethical, resilient leaders who thrive in the pursuit of excellence, embrace diversity in thought and perspective, and grow spiritually.

Aquatic Manager

Are you passionate about creating a safe, vibrant aquatic environment? As our Aquatic Program Manager, you’ll lead the charge in recruiting, hiring, and training a top-notch team of Lifeguards, Water Safety, and Program Instructors.

Fall 2024 – Division I Graduate Assistant

Bowling Green State University is hiring for a Graduate Assistant to begin working with the women’s swimming and diving team. The position is awarded a full tuition waiver for the College Student Personnel master’s program. There is also a generous ($12,000) stipend for housing and food.

Head Coach – Buffalo Area Aquatic Club

Buffalo Area Aquatic Club (BAAC) is looking for a fun, enthusiastic, organized and experienced Head Coach who will lead our team to greatness!

Head Coach -Pleasant Valley Swim Team

The Pleasant Valley Swim Team (PVST) is a non-profit, board governed, coach-led, year-round competitive swimming organization that has been cultivating exceptional community members in Camarillo and Ventura County for over 40 years. Our team includes over 100 swimmers, ages 6-18, ranging from pre-competition groups to senior/elite level swimmers.

Head Coach Topeka Swim Association

Topeka Swim Association (TSA) is seeking an experienced full-time Head Coach for a growing competitive swim program in Topeka, Kansas. A successful candidate for this position should be a dynamic and inspiring leader, who is passionate about swimming, and capable of motivating and guiding our swimmers to reach their goals and potential, creating a unified and engaged coaching staff, and promoting open communications within our organization and our parent community.

Marketing Specialist

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo is passionate about life in and around the water. The brand’s heritage of innovation derives from its leadership in competitive swimming, where more Olympic Gold Medals have been won in Speedo than any other brand. Unmatched in performance, fit and feel, we are also America’s #1 goggle brand.

Montclair State University Assistant Coach (PT)

Montclair State is looking for a Part Time Assistant to work with the Head Coach and Associate Head Coach. We are a Div III member of the New Jersey Athletic Conference and are located 14 miles west of New York City.

Associate Head Coach

Loughborough University Swimming are recruiting an Associate Head Coach for our prestigious swimming programme. We are seeking a highly experienced, dedicated and dynamic individual who will help shape the future of elite swimming at Loughborough University.

Program Director and Head Water Polo Coach

Reporting to the President and Executive Director, the Program Director and Head Water Polo Coach is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the RBAC’s year-round water polo program, including providing and coordinating high quality coaching of athletes ranging ability from beginner to elite levels.

Master’s Team Head Coach

We are seeking a passionate and experienced Masters Swim Coach to join our aquatics team. As a Masters Swim Coach, you will be responsible for designing and implementing swim training programs tailored to the needs and goals of adult swimmers.

Head Coach

The Columbus Aquatic Club Hurricanes Swim Team is seeking energetic, motivated, and highly skilled applicants for a full-time, year-round, salaried Head Swim Coach position.

National Team Assistant Coach

South Jersey Aquatic Club is seeking an assistant coach to work with our National Team. SJAC consistently produces Junior and Senior National qualifiers and is a top 50 club in the USA Swimming Short Course Virtual Championship

Southwestern Univ. Asst. M &W Swimming

Southwestern University seeks candidates for the position of Assistant Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach. This position will serve as the Assistant of the Men’s & Women’s Swimming & Diving Coach program and provide outstanding leadership in support for Southwestern University students.

Raleigh Swimming Association Seeking Part-Time Lead Coach

This part-time position is located at the satellite site located at Sunset Bluff Pool, 100 Caverly Court in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina. The position requires an average of ten+ (10) hours per week coaching on deck and tw0+ (2) hours per week performing administrative responsibilities.

