Do You Even 50, Bro?

  Lauren Neidigh | January 13th, 2017

Do you ever wonder if you’re cut out for the 50 free? Check out the video below to watch Trent Williams break it down for us.

Casual swimmers might look at the 50 free and think it’s relatively easy compared to most of the other events at a typical swim meet. To be the best of the best in the 50 free, however, you have to consider all the aspects of the race.

Trent Williams, the video’s creator, is from Fremont, California. He’s not the same Trent Williams that swam at Cal, nor the one who plays for the Washington Redskins.

 

Trent Williams

Yo that’s not me

CalBearFan

Wow. This is not the Trent Williams that swam at Cal.
Not. Even. Close.

