Baby #2 on the Way for Olympic Champ Dana Vollmer

U.S. Olympian Dana Vollmer took to Facebook to share some exciting news with swimming fans on Friday afternoon. The 2012 Olympic gold medalist and her husband, Andy Grant, are expecting their 2nd child in July 2017. That puts Vollmer at around 3 months pregnant now that we’re in January.

During the Rio Olympic Games this summer, Vollmer discussed her post-Olympic plans in an interview, telling NBC she was planning on having another baby. As far as swimming goes, she said she was unsure if she would retire or continue swimming after Rio, so there’s a chance we could see her back in the water before Tokyo 2020.

Vollmer gave birth to her first child, Arlen, on March 6th, 2015. Just 7 weeks later, she was back in the pool training. The 2015 U.S. National Championships rolled around 5 months after Arlen was born, and Vollmer was already rising through the ranks again. She placed 5th in the 100 meter fly at that meet. A year later, she earned her slot on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. Vollmer went on to earn her second consecutive Olympic podium finish with her bronze medal in the 100 fly.