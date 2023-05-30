DII Lynn University Adds Sectionals Qualifier Patrick Deevy (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Patrick Deevy has announced his commitment to continue his academic and athletic career at Lynn University, located in Boca Raton, Florida. Deevy is a Colorado native, and is finishing up his final year at Heritage High School in Littleton. He also trains and competes year-round with the Aquawolves Swim Team, which is located in the Denver area.

Deevy shared his commitment on Instagram:

Deevy has had a busy spring with the Colorado High School State Championships this month and Speedo Sectionals in March. At the high school state meet, Deevy earned 21st in both the 50 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. His 50 free time of 21.88 marked a personal best by nearly a tenth, while his time of 1:00.61 in the 100 breast was just off.

Deevy had a fantastic meet at Sectionals and set a slew of best times. He shaved a tenth off in the 100 breast to finish 63rd, while in the 200 breast he dropped over four seconds to post a time of 2:12.18 for 69th. Rounding out his best time performances was the 200 IM, where he also dropped well over four seconds (2:03.05).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 21.88

100 free – 48.79

100 breast – 59.82

200 breast – 2:12.18

200 IM – 2:03.05

Lynn University is a NCAA Division II program that competes in the Sunshine State Conference. This year, the men finished 7th out of 7 teams, totaling 277 points total. They are led by head coach Niki Alvarez, who took over the program in 2016.

Lynn’s breaststroke group was led by sophomore Kamil Piotrowicz this season, who notched a 5th place finish in the 100 breast (54.76) and 9th in the 200 breast (2:01.53) at conference this year. Senior Ignacio Alvarez and sophomore Joe Cirame also cracked the 1:00-barrier this year in the 100, posting season best times of 57.71 and 59.12, respectively.

Joining Deevy in the incoming class this fall is Aiden Allen, Austin Zamecki, Sasha Fiola, and Drew Shayka. All but Allen Deevy are Florida natives, with Allen being from Mississippi.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.