Butterflier Praise Okodogbe Announces Commitment To Claremont McKenna College (2023)

Praise Okodogbe of Amityville, New York, has announced her commitment to swim and study at Claremont McKenna College. Okodogbe is wrapping up her final year at St. John The Baptist High School, and will arrive on campus for the 2023-2024 season.

“I know that Claremont McKenna College has the resources to enhance my academic and swimming career, and the tools I need to better my future in society.”

Okodogbe currently trains year-round with the Hauppauge Athletic Association, and focuses largely on sprint freestyle, backstroke, and butterfly events. This fall she wrapped up her high school career at the New York High School State Championships, where took runner-up in the 100 fly (58.20) and 6th in the 100 back (1:01.20).

Most recently, Okodogbe raced at the Suffolk County Championships. She finished as high as 8th in the 100 fly (59.62), and added a top-20 finish in the 100 back at 19th (1:03.71). Her best time of 56.45 in the 100 fly was done in the spring of 2022, with her season best this year standing at 58.20.

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 24.38

100 free – 54.41

100 back – 1:00.20

100 fly – 56.45

200 fly – 2:08.34

Claremont McKenna College is located in Claremont, California. The swim team is a co-op between Claremont McKenna, Harvey Mudd College, and Scripps College (CMS), which competes as a Division III program in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SCIAC). The CMS women reclaimed their SCIAC title this year, tallying a total of 989 points to edge Pomona-Pitzer by a 10-point margin.

The 100 fly was a relatively strong event this year for CMS, as they filled three spots in the A-final at conference. Leading the way in 2nd was Sun Young Byun (55.23), who was followed by Annika Sharma (57.37) and Madeleine Kan (57.87) in 5th and 6th. All three women were freshmen this year, meaning Okodogbe will be joining an already deep fly group when she arrives.

Joining Okodogbe in CMS’ incoming class of 2027 is Mary Grace Martin (Claremont McKenna), Taylor Otey (Claremont McKenna), Debbie Wells (Claremont McKenna), Allison Nguyen (Scripps), and Kyra Burns (Harvey Mudd). Otey, an Illinois native, also swims fly and owns a best time of 57.49 in the 100.

