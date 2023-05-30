Ainsley Graf Opts To Stay In-State With The University of Mary Washington (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Ainsley Graf has announced her commitment to swim and study at the University of Mary Washington this upcoming fall. Graf is wrapping up her final year at Deep Creek High School, and swims year-round with TIDE Swimming in the Virginia Beach area.

Graf shared her commitment on Instagram:

Graf swims a wide range of events, but is distance-oriented. She recently closed out her short course season at the Virginia Senior Championship in early March, where she finished as high as 36th in the 1650 (18:35.55). Although her 1650 was not a best time, she did hit bests in both fly events, going 1:03.32 and 2:17.10 to finish 91st and 61st, respectively. She also time-trialed the 200 IM (2:18.31) and 200 breast (2:40.32), with her 200 breast marking a new PB.

This spring Graf also competed at the Virginia High School State Championships (Class 4). She finished 12th in both the 500 (5:27.31) and 100 back (1:02.54), and was just shy of the season best times she had set at the Region Championships a week prior.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 2:01.45

500 free – 5:24.65

1650 free – 18:15.86

400 IM – 4:49.58

The University of Mary Washington is a Division III program located in Fredericksburg, Virginia. This year, the women took home the Metropolitan Swimming Conference Championship title with seven victories and 1221 points overall.

Graf is poised to make an immediate impact for the Eagles, as the 1650 was one of their weakest events this season. Graf’s personal best time would have finished 8th this year, and would have made her the team’s highest finisher in the event. In terms of season best times, freshman Amber Candido led with an 18:01.81, but did not swim it at conference. Megan Kim and Caroline Turner turned in top-16 finishes at 12th (18:40.87) and 14th (18:54.26), respectively.

Joining Graf in the incoming class is Emma Walker, Megan Fallin, Ashlyn Diederich, Karina Long, Peyton Lawrence, Marina Klein, and Ann Carr. As with the current roster, most of these swimmers are from Virginia.

