Denver Wins All 10 Swimming Events on Day 3 of Summit League Championships

2019 Summit League – Men & Women

Wednesday, February 20 – Saturday, February 23

Midco Aquatic Center, Sioux Falls, SD (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Denver women (5x) & Denver men (5x) (results)

Day Three

The University of Denver men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs won all 10 swimming events and South Dakota’s Sarah Schank earned the diving title on Day 3 of the 2019 Summit League Championships.

Men’s Recap

Denver began with a 3:10.85 win in the 400 medley relay with legs from Neil Wachtler (47.64), Cy Jager (53.17), Adriel Sanes (47.20), and Cameron Auchinachie (42.84). South Dakota State (Chase Petersen, Wyatt Rumrill, Cody Watkins, Daniel Jacobson) followed in 3:19.80.

Denver senior Kyle Ewoldt won his fourth consecutive 400 IM title, clocking a 3:52.22 ahead of teammate David Mihalic (3:53.07). It was the closest margin he’d had in four years.

In the 200 free, Denver junior Colin Gilbert, who won as a freshman and was runner-up as a sophomore, stood atop the podium after clocking a 1:36.06 to just out-touch teammate Hugo Sykes (1:36.37). Auchinachie was third for the Pioneers with 1:36.79 while South Dakota State freshman Trever Brenner was fourth with 1:37.50.

Denver sophomore Jager won his second-consecutive 100 breast, touching in 53.34. Teammate Adriel Sanes edged South Dakota’s James Ryan for second, 54.46 to 54.91.

Wachtler wrapped up the meet with his first conference title in the 100 back (48.17). He also won the 200 IM on Thursday. Teammates Peter Webster (49.07) and Finn Kennard-Campbell (49.57) and Western Illinois’ Brennan Bladel (49.96) took second through fourth.

Team Standings After Day 3 – Men

Denver – 706 South Dakota – 439.5 South Dakota State – 292.5 Western Illinois – 246 Eastern Illinois – 228 Valparaiso – 136

Women’s Recap

Denver kicked of Day Three with a 3:37.89 win in the 400 medley relay from Heidi Bradley (54.48), Brandi Vu (1:01.28), Josiane Valette (52.36), and Lauren Moden (49.77). The Pioneers touched nearly 10 seconds ahead of runners-up South Dakota (Sabrina Sabadeanu, Meghan Atwell, Hannah Gupton, Katie Coleman for 3:47.70 and Omaha (Kirsten Kracke, Grete Baker, Bethany Gatlin, Rachel Morrow for 3:48.84).

Sophomore Emily Vandenberg led a 1-2-3 Denver sweep in the 400 IM, stopping the clock in 4:20.35 ahead of teammates McKayla Sanchez (4:21.32) and Uma Knaven (4:23.58). Omaha senior Grete Baker (4:27.29) and South Dakota freshman Cassie Ketterling (4:28.54) took 4th and 5th.

Denver sophomore Aysia Leckie successfully defended her 2018 title in the 200 free, going 1:47.08 to beat teammates Annelyse Tullier (1:48.39), Josiane Valette (1:48.95), Andi Johnston (1:49.86), and Angie Lindsay (1:50.68). Omaha junior Rachel Morrow placed 6th with 1:51.89.

Last year’s runner-up, sophomore Charlotte Simon of Denver, claimed victory in the 100 breast with 1:02.28. Teammates Brandi Vu (1:02.67) and defending champ Courtney Laird (1:02.84) were just behind. Western Illinois senior Erica Hagen (1:03.95) moved up a spot from last year.

Denver senior Heidi Bradley avenged her 2nd-place finish from 2018 with a win in the 100 back, going 54.47. South Dakota junior Sabrina Sabadeanu was runner-up with 56.29, while Omaha senior Kirsten Kracke placed 3rd in 56.45.

Sarah Schank of South Dakota won 1-meter diving with 285.10 points.

Team Standings After Day 3 – Women