Denis Petrashov and Gabi Albiero Break Pool Records As Louisville Sweeps Cincinnati

Louisville vs. Cincinnati

January 28, 2023

Ralph Wright Natatorium, Louisville, KY

SCY (25 yards)

Full Results

Final Scores: Louisville men def. Cincinnati men 203-94 Louisville women def. Cincinnati women 198-92



Both Louisville teams capped off their dual meet seasons with decisive victories over the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday. Both teams were coming off losses from the day before, with Louisville losing to Indiana and Cincinnati falling to Kentucky.

Up next, the teams will look towards their conference meets in mid-February. Cincinnati will head to Dallas for the American Athletic Conference Championships, while Louisville is set for the ACC Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Women’s Recap

Louisville – 198

Cincinnati – 92

Gabi Albiero headlined the women’s portion of the meet with an unusual lineup. Albiero was the breaststroke leg of Louisville’s winning 200 medley relay, where she split a 27.22. She was joined on that relay by Fernanda Gomes Celidonio (26.11), Tristen Ulett (23.48), and Karoline Barrett (21.76) to win in 1:38.57.

Albiero later competed in the 100 breast, where she clocked a personal best time by nearly a second to post a 1:00.74, finishing 2nd to Cincinnati’s Joleigh Crye. Albiero collected a victory in her second event of the day, the 100 fly. She touched first in a time of 51.40, breaking her own pool record by three tenths.

Louisville freshman Julia Dennis led a tight field in the 200 free, as she touched first in a personal best time of 1:46.67. She was followed by teammates Christiana Regenaurer (1:46.69) and Ella Welch (1:46.72), who both set season best times. Dennis went on to win the 100 free in another best time of 48.83, while Welch took first in the 50 free in a personal best time of 22.32.

Crye, a freshman at Cincinnati, won the 100 breast in a personal best time of 59.57. Her swim shatters her own program record, which previously stood at 1:00.21. She also earned 2nd in the 100 fly (55.49) and 7th in the 100 free (52.41).

Cincinnati freshman Lily Jones also collected an individual victory of her own in the 200 back. Jones clocked a 1:58.83 to top the field by nearly 4 seconds. She also picked up 3rd in the 100 back, touching at 54.55.

On the boards, Louisville’s Else Prassterink and Lindsay Gizzi won platform and 3-meter, respectively.

Men’s Recap

Louisville – 203

Cincinnati – 94

The Cardinal men won all but two events on Saturday afternoon. Sophomore Denis Petrashov highlighted the men’s side of the meet with his sweep of the breaststroke events. He touched first in the 100 breast in a new pool record time of 53.87, shattering the previous mark of 54.63 done by Evgenii Somov in 2020. His teammates, Luke Shourds and Aidan Kreiley also dipped below the pool record at 53.96 and 54.39 to grab 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Petrashov and Kreiley went on to take the top 2 spots in the 200 breast, clocking times of 1:57.38 and 1:59.72.

Louisville’s Michael Eastman recorded a 1st place finish in the 200 free in a season best time of 1:36.29, which is over 2 seconds faster than he was at the Purdue Invite in November.

Sophomore Denis Loktev clocked a personal best time of 1:45.11 en route to his victory in the 200 fly. His teammate, freshman Tommy Bried, also notched a personal best time in the event at 1:46.05 to take 2nd.

The two events that Louisville did not win belonged to Cincinnati junior Hunter Gubeno. Gubeno swept the backstroke events for the Bearcats, beginning with a 1st place finish in the 100 backstroke in a time of 48.10. He also dominated the 200 backstroke to top the field by nearly 4 seconds in a 1:42.85.

Runner-up finishers for the Bearcats include Collin Singler in the 100 fly (48.66) and senior Kevin Leibold in the 500 free (4:28.65) .

On the diving side of the meet, Louisville’s Adam Sneden grabbed 1st on platform while his teammate Che Stevens won the 1-meter event.