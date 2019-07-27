Day 7 Relay Lineups: U.S. Opts For Adrian, McLaughlin On Mixed Free Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Americans have opted to use Blake Pieroni, Nathan Adrian, Katie McLaughlin and Abbey Weitzeil on their prelim relay in the mixed 4×100 free, indicating Zach Apple will likely swim the final for the men alongside Caeleb Dressel.

Apple earned the spot with a 46.86 split on the men’s 4×100 free relay. Adrian split 47.08 there, and Pieroni has had a successful competition including a pair of sub-48 swims individually.

For the women, McLaughlin gets a swim here despite not being on either the prelim or finals relay on the women’s 4×100. She swam well on the American Record-setting 4×200 free relay a few days ago.

Simone Manuel, the individual 100 free champ, and Mallory Comerford will sub in for the final.

The U.S. team will swim way out in lane zero in the third of four heats.

The Australians are also expected to make four changes for the final, using Cameron McEvoy, Alexander Graham, Brianna Throssell and Madison Wilson this morning.

Kyle Chalmers and Clyde Lewis should come in for the men, while Cate Campbell will certainly come in for the women, along with Emma McKeon (probably). Another option is Bronte Campbell.

Team Canada will likely exchange out their two women if they advance, using Kayla Sanchez and Maggie MacNeil in the prelims with Taylor Ruck and Penny Oleksiak likely to enter for the final.

The same goes for the Netherlands, who can bring in Femke Heemskerk and Ranomi Kromowidjojo.

Russia has Mikhail Vekovishchev, Ivan Girev, Daria Ustinova and Veronika Andrusenko lining up this morning, with potential substitutes being Vlad Morozov, Evgeny Rylov and Mariia Kameneva.

HEAT 1

Lane 1 – Nigeria (Nmor, Iyadi, Ogunbanwo, Yeiyah)

Lane 2 – Mongolia (Myagmar, Gunsennorov, Khuyagbaatar, Batbayar)

Lane 3 – Micronesia (Limtiaco, Winter, Adams, Kihleng)

Lane 4 – Seychelles (Passon, Bachmann, Palestrini, Rossi)

Lane 5 – Armenia (Barseghyan, Mkhitaryan, Poghosyan, Manucharyan)

Lane 6 – Luxembourg (Henx, Stacchiotti, Meynen, Olivier)

Lane 7 – Jordan (K.Baqlah, Al-Wir, Alsafadi, T.Baqlah)

Lane 8 – Philippines (Gebbie, Oliva, Deiparne, Rule)

HEAT 2

Lane 0 – Tonga (Ohuafi, Day, Panuve, Fonua)

Lane 1 – Switzerland (Mityukov, Djakovic, Ugolkova, Girardet)

Lane 2 – Madagascar (Rabarijaona, Rasolonjatovo, Raharvel, Tendrinavalona)

Lane 3 – Papua New Guinea (Seghers, Vele, Meauri, Maskelyne)

Lane 4 – Angola (Sousa, Franscisco, Lima, Gordo)

Lane 5 – Uganda (Ambala, Katumba, Mukalazi, Meya)

Lane 6 – Panama

Lane 7 – Maldives (Imaan, Sausan, Aishath, Ibrahim)

Lane 8 – Chinese Taipei (Wang, An, Huang, Lin)

Lane 9 – Cayman Islands (Fraser, Crooks, Embury-Brown, Hew)

HEAT 3

Lane 0 – USA (Pieroni, Adrian, McLaughlin, Weitzeil)

Lane 1 – Canada (Thormeyer, Kisil, Sanchez, MacNeil)

Lane 2 – Japan (Matsumoto, Nakamura, Aoki, Sato)

Lane 3 – Poland (Kraska, Holub, Wasick, Polanska)

Lane 4 – Netherlands (Stolk, Puts, Toussaint, van der Meer)

Lane 5 – Italy (Frigo, Miressi, Bianchi, Pellegrini)

Lane 6 – China (Yu, Cao, Wang, Wu)

Lane 7 – South Africa

Lane 8 – Hong Kong (Lim, Ho, Tam, Cheng)

Lane 9 – Senegal (Aimable, Niane, Diagne, Boutbien)

HEAT 4