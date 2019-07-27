Bonnet, Sanchez & Osman No-Show 50 Free Prelims In Gwangju

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Charlotte Bonnet, Kayla Sanchez and Farida Osman all opted not to show for their preliminary heat in the women’s 50 freestyle on day seven of the World Championships in Gwangju.

France’s Bonnet was the highest-seeded swimmer out of the three, coming in ranked 12th with a time of 24.66.

Sanchez of Canada came in 22nd with a seed of 24.94, and Egypt’s Osman entered 25th in 24.97.

Both Bonnet and Sanchez are scheduled to swim the mixed 4×100 freestyle relay heats later on in the session, while Osman is qualified to swim the 50 fly final during the evening session.

In addition to these three, Taylor Ruck, who was seeded eighth at 24.26, scratched out of the event earlier today.

Defending champion and world record holder Sarah Sjostrom was the fastest qualifier out of the prelims in a time of 24.26, followed by Cate Campbell (24.40) and Simone Manuel (24.41). Those are three women who made up the 100 free podium on day six, with Manuel successfully defending her title in an American Record time of 52.04.