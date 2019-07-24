Day 4 Relay Lineups: U.S., Australia Use ‘B’ Squads in Mixed Medley Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The relay lineups for the mixed medley prelims have been released, with the Americans and Australians among the teams who are expected to have a lot of turnover from this squad over into the final relay.

The U.S. are opting to use Matt Grevers, Andrew Wilson, Kelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford this morning, leaving a likely lineup of Ryan Murphy, Lilly King, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel in the final.

That is the same team they used at the 2017 Championships when they won gold, except Murphy swam in the heats and Grevers in the final after finishing one spot ahead of him in the individual event.

Other options they have include putting Olivia Smoliga (or even Regan Smith if they wanted) on backstroke, and Zach Apple on freestyle. Apple had a scintillating 46.86 split on the men’s 400 free relay.

The Aussies are using Minna Atherton, Matthew Wilson, Matthew Temple and Bronte Campbell. In the final we could very well see a lineup of Mitch Larkin, Wilson, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell, though McKeon’s status is up in the air after dropping out of the women’s 200 free.

Another team expected to contend is Great Britain, who have Georgia Davies, James Wilby, James Guy and Freya Anderson in their lineup. Adam Peaty is the only surefire change they’ll make for finals.

China is another team that could have a completely new roster in the final, opting to leave 100 back champion Xu Jiayu and 100 breast bronze medalist Yan Zibei off the team this morning.

Russia could also make a full changeover, with the likes of Evgeny Rylov, Yuliya Efimova and Vlad Morozov all on the sidelines this morning. Andrei Minakov, their top male butterflier, will go in the heats, but if they opt to use those other three in the final, Svetlana Chimrova would take the fly leg.

HEAT 1

Lane 2 – Philippines

Lane 3 – Jordan (Alsafadi, Al-Wir, K.Baqlah, T.Baqlah)

Lane 4 – Denmark (Nielsen, Bjerg, Bromer, Bro)

Lane 5 – Northern Mariana Islands (Tenorio, Suzuki, Watanabe, Thompson)

Lane 6 – Panama

HEAT 2

Lane 0 – Armenia (Poghosyan, Manucharyan, Barseghyan, Mkhitaryan)

Lane 1 – Malaysia

Lane 2 – Ghana (Arthur, K.Forson, Jackson, Z.Forson)

Lane 3 – Maldives (Sausan, Aishath, Ibrahim, Imaan)

Lane 4 – Papua New Guinea (Seghers, Maskelyne, Vele, Meauri)

Lane 5 – Uganda

Lane 6 – Madagascar (Tendrinavalona, Raharvel, Rasolonijatovo, Rabarijaona)

Lane 7 – Tonga (Ohuafi, Fonua, Panuve, Day)

Lane 8 – Federated States of Micronesia (Kihleng, Limtiaco, Winter, Adams)

Lane 9 – Nigeria (Nmor, Iyadi, Ogunbanwo, Yeiyah)

HEAT 3

Lane 0 – Kenya (Mohamed, Brunlehner, Muteti, Rosafio)

Lane 1 – Iceland

Lane 2 – Mexico (Guevara Hernandez, Chavez Gonzalez, Jimenez Peon, Briseno Ramirez)

Lane 3 – Ireland (Ferguson, Coyne, Walshe, Powell)

Lane 4 – Turkey (Avramova, Ogretir, Gures, Ozbilen)

Lane 5 – Chinese Taipei (Chuang, Lin, Chu, Huang)

Lane 6 – Singapore (Quah, Chue, Tan, Yeoh)

Lane 7 – Republic of Moldova (Salcutan, Chisca, Sancov, Malachi)

Lane 8 – Angola (Gordo, Francisco, Lima, Sousa)

Lane 9 – Senegal (Diagne, Niane, Aimable, Boutbien)

HEAT 4

Lane 0 – Hungary (Bohus, Sztankovics, Szabo, Hosszu)

Lane 1 – Republic of Korea (Lee, Moon, Park, Jeong)

Lane 2 – Canada (Masse, Funk, MacNeil, Kisil)

Lane 3 – Russia (Vaskina, Prigoda, Minakov, Kameneva)

Lane 4 – Great Britain (Davies, Wilby, Guy, Anderson)

Lane 5 – Japan (Sakai, Koseki, Mizunuma, Omoto)

Lane 6 – Netherlands (Toussaint, Kamminga, Goosen, Heemskerk)

Lane 7 – Switzerland (Mityukov, Kaser, Ugolkova, Girardet)

Lane 8 – Israel (Gorbenko, Goldfaden, Frankel, Murez)

Lane 9 – South Africa (Reid, Schoenmaker, Coetzee, Gallagher)

HEAT 5