Day 4 Relay Lineups: U.S., Australia Use ‘B’ Squads in Mixed Medley Prelims

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The relay lineups for the mixed medley prelims have been released, with the Americans and Australians among the teams who are expected to have a lot of turnover from this squad over into the final relay.

The U.S. are opting to use Matt GreversAndrew WilsonKelsi Dahlia and Mallory Comerford this morning, leaving a likely lineup of Ryan MurphyLilly KingCaeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel in the final.

That is the same team they used at the 2017 Championships when they won gold, except Murphy swam in the heats and Grevers in the final after finishing one spot ahead of him in the individual event.

Other options they have include putting Olivia Smoliga (or even Regan Smith if they wanted) on backstroke, and Zach Apple on freestyle. Apple had a scintillating 46.86 split on the men’s 400 free relay.

The Aussies are using Minna AthertonMatthew WilsonMatthew Temple and Bronte Campbell. In the final we could very well see a lineup of Mitch Larkin, Wilson, Emma McKeon and Cate Campbell, though McKeon’s status is up in the air after dropping out of the women’s 200 free.

Another team expected to contend is Great Britain, who have Georgia DaviesJames WilbyJames Guy and Freya Anderson in their lineup. Adam Peaty is the only surefire change they’ll make for finals.

China is another team that could have a completely new roster in the final, opting to leave 100 back champion Xu Jiayu and 100 breast bronze medalist Yan Zibei off the team this morning.

Russia could also make a full changeover, with the likes of Evgeny RylovYuliya Efimova and Vlad Morozov all on the sidelines this morning. Andrei Minakov, their top male butterflier, will go in the heats, but if they opt to use those other three in the final, Svetlana Chimrova would take the fly leg.

HEAT 1

  • Lane 2 – Philippines
  • Lane 3 – Jordan (Alsafadi, Al-Wir, K.Baqlah, T.Baqlah)
  • Lane 4 – Denmark (Nielsen, Bjerg, Bromer, Bro)
  • Lane 5 – Northern Mariana Islands (Tenorio, Suzuki, Watanabe, Thompson)
  • Lane 6 – Panama

HEAT 2

  • Lane 0 – Armenia (Poghosyan, Manucharyan, Barseghyan, Mkhitaryan)
  • Lane 1 – Malaysia
  • Lane 2 – Ghana (Arthur, K.Forson, Jackson, Z.Forson)
  • Lane 3 – Maldives (Sausan, Aishath, Ibrahim, Imaan)
  • Lane 4 – Papua New Guinea (Seghers, Maskelyne, Vele, Meauri)
  • Lane 5 – Uganda
  • Lane 6 – Madagascar (Tendrinavalona, Raharvel, Rasolonijatovo, Rabarijaona)
  • Lane 7 – Tonga (Ohuafi, Fonua, Panuve, Day)
  • Lane 8 – Federated States of Micronesia (Kihleng, Limtiaco, Winter, Adams)
  • Lane 9 – Nigeria (Nmor, Iyadi, Ogunbanwo, Yeiyah)

HEAT 3

  • Lane 0 – Kenya (Mohamed, Brunlehner, Muteti, Rosafio)
  • Lane 1 – Iceland
  • Lane 2 – Mexico (Guevara Hernandez, Chavez Gonzalez, Jimenez Peon, Briseno Ramirez)
  • Lane 3 – Ireland (Ferguson, Coyne, Walshe, Powell)
  • Lane 4 – Turkey (Avramova, Ogretir, Gures, Ozbilen)
  • Lane 5 – Chinese Taipei (Chuang, Lin, Chu, Huang)
  • Lane 6 – Singapore (Quah, Chue, Tan, Yeoh)
  • Lane 7 – Republic of Moldova (Salcutan, Chisca, Sancov, Malachi)
  • Lane 8 – Angola (Gordo, Francisco, Lima, Sousa)
  • Lane 9 – Senegal (Diagne, Niane, Aimable, Boutbien)

HEAT 4

  • Lane 0 – Hungary (Bohus, Sztankovics, Szabo, Hosszu)
  • Lane 1 – Republic of Korea (Lee, Moon, Park, Jeong)
  • Lane 2 – Canada (Masse, Funk, MacNeil, Kisil)
  • Lane 3 – Russia (Vaskina, Prigoda, Minakov, Kameneva)
  • Lane 4 – Great Britain (Davies, Wilby, Guy, Anderson)
  • Lane 5 – Japan (Sakai, Koseki, Mizunuma, Omoto)
  • Lane 6 – Netherlands (Toussaint, Kamminga, Goosen, Heemskerk)
  • Lane 7 – Switzerland (Mityukov, Kaser, Ugolkova, Girardet)
  • Lane 8 – Israel (Gorbenko, Goldfaden, Frankel, Murez)
  • Lane 9 – South Africa (Reid, Schoenmaker, Coetzee, Gallagher)

HEAT 5

  • Lane 0 – Lithuania (Mazutaiyte, Teterevkova, Margevicius, Duskinas)
  • Lane 1 – Belarus (Tsmyh, Shymanovich, Shkurdai, Dziamidava)
  • Lane 2 – Germany (Riedemann, Schwingenschlogl, Kusch, Steiger)
  • Lane 3 – USA (Grevers, Wilson, Dahlia, Comerford)
  • Lane 4 – Australia (Atherton, Wilson, Temple, B.Campbell)
  • Lane 5 – China (Li, L.Wang, Y.Wang, Zhu)
  • Lane 6 – Italy (Panziera, Martinenghi, di Liddo, Frigo)
  • Lane 7 – Poland (Tchorz, Kalusowski, Czerniak, Wasick)
  • Lane 8 – Hong Kong (Wong, Ng, Lim, Tam)
  • Lane 9 – Estonia (Luht, Romanjuk, Zirk, Gold)

Heyitsme

Scintillating niceee

Vote Up40Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Oceanian

Pretty much as I expected for the Aussies – with a small team they don’t have too many options on certain legs.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Verram

Atherton just swam a slow 50m backstroke to miss semis.. hopefully that’s just a warm up swim for her and not indicative of her relay swim

Vote Up1-3Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
DresselApologist

Not angry just disappointed, a sad day for my fellow regan stans and me.

Vote Up11-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago

