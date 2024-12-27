David Popovici “Open” To Facing Leon Marchand In 200 Freestyle

When L’Equipe sat down with David Popovici for a feature, one of the things the French newspaper asked the newly crowned 200 freestyle Olympic champion about was Léon Marchand. When asked specifically about what he thought about Marchand attempting the 200 freestyle on the international scene, Popovici, a two-time Olympic medalist in Paris, responded, “I’m always up for more competition, and I think he’d be a great swimmer in the 200 freestyle. It’s impossible that he couldn’t, him being as good as he is on the other events.”

“So bring it on, Leon,” he continued, smiling. “I can’t wait…I think a good athlete should always be open for more and stronger opponents that come.”

Testing out the long-course freestyle events on the international stage is of interest to Marchand as well. In an interview with World Aquatics at the end of the Singapore World Cup, Marchand said that in 2025, he “will try to do some different events maybe—maybe not just IM. I would love to do some freestyle races, but I will have to train [for them] first.”

There are few better places to train for freestyle events than with Dean Boxall at St. Peters Western in Brisbane, Australia, exactly where Marchand is heading in 2025. Marchand set the swimming world abuzz earlier this month when he announced his plans to train with Boxall for two or three months beginning in January.

Marchand cited the chance “to breathe, to see something else” as two of the primary factors that went into the decision. “I spoke with my coach [Bob Bowman], he thought it was good to see another way of training. It’s the right time, I have four years to prepare for Los Angeles.”

Boxall put ten swimmers on Australia’s Paris Olympic roster and has coached some of the world’s current biggest stars in the mid-distance freestyle events, including Ariarne Titmus, Mollie O’Callaghan, and Elijah Winnington.

After his time in Australia, Marchand plans to head to Austin, Texas, and rejoin Bowman’s pro group. Depending on when he leaves Australia, Marchand should have a few weeks to train at Texas before likely heading to the French Championships, France’s qualifying meet for the 2025 World Championships.

Marchand has tested himself in the short-course yards freestyle events during his NCAA career. He set NCAA and U.S. Open records in the 500-yard freestyle, swimming a 4:02.31. When he swam it, he was four seconds faster than the next-fastest swimmer in history and is still two seconds faster than the American record Rex Maurer set in November (4:04.45) to take over as the second-fastest performer in history. He was the first man to break 1:29 in the 200-yard freestyle, briefly holding the NCAA and U.S. Open records at 1:28.97 until Luke Hobson took the records back the next day.

Both Maurer and Hobson—the new short-course meters 200 freestyle world record holder—train at Texas, so Marchand will still have mid-distance freestyle training partners once he returns from Down Under before potentially facing a crowded international 200 freestyle field. The men’s 200 freestyle Olympic final was one of the closest races at the Paris Games, with Popovici, the gold medallist, and Duncan Scott, the fourth-place finisher, separated by .15 seconds.