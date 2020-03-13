David Fitch Undercuts NCAA D3 Record in *Unofficial* Time Trial

Kenyon Corona Meet

March 13th-14th, 2020

James A. Steen Aquatic Center, Gambier, Ohio

SCY (25y) format

While the time may never enter the official USA Swimming or NCAA results database, Kenyon junior David Fitch gave a taste of what could have been on Friday.

Swimming at Kenyon’s intrasquad time trial being held this weekend to give their NCAA Championship qualifiers some closure on a canceled season, Fitch posted a 46.83 in the 100 yard fly. That’s a lifetime best for him and undercuts his NCAA Division III record of 46.92 done at last year’s NCAA Championship meet.

For Fitch, who last year won national titles in both the 100 fly and 100 back, the swim won’t officially be an NCAA record. Kenyon has, however, said that they will recognize swims from this weekend as both pool and school records, meaning that the Kenyon school record will be faster than the official NCAA D3 record. Earlier in the day, Fitch swam a 19.75 in the 50 free on a relay leadoff that broke a Steen Aquatic Center record.

Fitch, who comes from the Bluefish Swim Club in New England, came out of high school with a lifetime best of 48.77 in the 100 fly. As a freshman he improved that to 48.34 before really breaking through as a sophomore to set the D3 record.

Last year, Fitch was named the Division III Swimmer of the Year by the CSCAA.

