Danish Junior National Champion Rasmus Pedersen Commits to TCU

Rasmus Pedersen of Swim Horsens in Denmark has made the decision to cross the pond and swim for TCU in the fall of 2019. Pedersen is a middle distance freestyle specialist and a Junior National Champion.

Time to welcome our last… maybe…. Male newcomer to our roster! Excited to welcome all the way from 🇩🇰 Rasmus Pedersen 😈🐸 🔥#TrustProcessWorkFamily

🔥#GoFrogs

🔥#FearTheFrog pic.twitter.com/70j4PHPu2J — TCU Swim & Dive (@TCUswimdive) May 13, 2019

Pedersen was the 2018 Danish Junior Champion in both the 100 LCM freestyle (52.46) and 200 LCM freestyle (1:54.54). At the 2019 Danish Open in April, he took 10th place in the 50 LCM freestyle (24.00), 12th place in the 100 LCM freestyle (52.53), and 14th place in the 200 LCM freestyle (1:55.79).

Event LCM SCM Best Time Converted Into SCY 50 free 24.00 23.36 20.90 100 free 52.46 49.82 44.88 200 free 1:53.91 1:48.56 1:37.80 400/500 free 4:12.84 3:57.14 4:31.01

To date, Pedersen has been as good, or better, in long course than short course.. With those converted times, Pedersen would have had the second fastest time on TCU’s ‘A’ 800 free relay at the 2019 Big 12 Championships and would have been faster than the leadoff swimmer on the ‘A’ 400 free relay. He will be joined by Charles Millette and Nick Skinner as well as Serbian sprinter Dusan Babic and American sprinter Ethan Autry as members of the class of 2023.

