YMCA Nationals Finalist Porter Levasseur Commits to Missouri State

Porter Levasseur of Edwardsville High School and Edwardsville YMCA in Illinois has announced his intention to swim at Missouri State University in the fall of 2019. A sprint specialist, Levasseur will be valued added for the Bears right away as his best times in the 50 and 100-yard freestyles would have just missed out on the top 8 by .05 and .03 seconds respectively at the 2019 Mid American Conference Championship meet.

“Today I want to announce my college commitment but first I want to thank all of the coaches who recruited me and all those who helped me throughout the process from my friends, coaches and family. Finally I would like to inform everyone that next year I will be attending Missouri State University! #GoBears”

At the 2019 Illinois High School State Championship meet, Levasseur took 14th place in both the 50-yard freestyle (21.19) and the 100-yard freestyle (47.09). At the 2019 YMCA Short Course National Championships, he took 13th place in the 50-yard freestyle (20.75) and 8th place in the 100-yard freestyle (46.20).

Best Times in Yards

50 free – 20.72

100 free – 45.83

200 free – 1:45.7

100 back – 51.40

200 back – 1:57.05

Levasseur will be joining a Missouri State team that fell just 57 points short of a Mid-American Conference title last season. He will be joining a very sprint heavy team with his career-best 50 yard freestyle time that would have ranked 5th on the 2018-2019 team that took home a 200-yard freestyle relay title at conference and a career-best 100 yard freestyle time that would have ranked 3rd on that team. Backstroker and butterflier Noah Witzki and D-Squad swimmer Jonathan Hill are the only confirmed member of the Class of 2023 for the Bears.

