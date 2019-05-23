Former Ohio State Dive Coach Pleads Guilty to Sexual Battery

Former Ohio State diving coach William Bohonyi has pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual battery. Bohonyi could face up to 10 years in prison for having sexual encounters with an underage diver.

WBNS reports that Bohonyi’s guilty plea came as part of a plea deal. He’ll have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender in the state of Ohio and could face up to a decade in prison.

Ohio State University fired Bohonyi, then an assistant diving coach, in 2014 for violating the school’s policy on sexual harassment, WBNS reports. USA Diving permanently banned him in 2015. He’s one of five diving coaches to appear in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s banned database. His listed ban reason is “sexual misconduct.”

Bohonyi is also the defendant in a civil lawsuit filed by one of his victims. The suit aims at Bohonyi, USA Diving and the Ohio State University Diving Club. The plaintiff in that suit is Eszter Pryor, who has come forward publicly to talk about abuse at the hand of Bohonyi. Pryor told her story on the TODAY show last summer, saying Bohonyi started a sexual relationship with her when she was 16 and he was 27. You can see that full interview here.