Daily Swim Coach Workout #915

Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Thursday AM [11/19/20]
C9/W2 PPP
[15 days/22 days out of Champs!]
Nurture Body/ Nutrition-Hydration/ Visualize-Believe/ MT/Positive!
8×100 [ o= free dpc low breath e=wwyu @2 bobs]
5×100 IM kick @des int [A)1:35-1:15]
4×25 scull
75 kick race from blocks, heats
3×25 recovery
12×50 usrpt all Fast with Flow! [1 each, 8 as o=ch e=fr, 4@1:10/1:20/1:30/1:40] blocks
4×100 form dpc @1:40
20×25 [all@race pace, 4@200P, 4@ch race, 4@100P, 4@ch race, 4@max race speed @:40]
6×75 form recovery flow swimming ch of equip
Coach Notes
wwyu=what warms you up
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
