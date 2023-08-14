Daily Swim Coach Workout #915

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Thursday AM [11/19/20]

C9/W2 PPP

[15 days/22 days out of Champs!]

Nurture Body/ Nutrition-Hydration/ Visualize-Believe/ MT/Positive!

8×100 [ o= free dpc low breath e=wwyu @2 bobs]

5×100 IM kick @des int [A)1:35-1:15]

4×25 scull

75 kick race from blocks, heats

3×25 recovery

12×50 usrpt all Fast with Flow! [1 each, 8 as o=ch e=fr, 4@1:10/1:20/1:30/1:40] blocks

4×100 form dpc @1:40

20×25 [all@race pace, 4@200P, 4@ch race, 4@100P, 4@ch race, 4@max race speed @:40]

6×75 form recovery flow swimming ch of equip