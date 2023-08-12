Daily Swim Coach Workout #913

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

2 x 100 @ 1:30 drill EN1

3 x 100 @ 1:30 kick EN1

5 x 100 @ 1:30 50 choice, 25 UW, 25 choice [3rd 25 underwater breath hold (goal is to consistently make it with 1 breath or less)]. REC

2 minute explanation of next set

8×75 @ 1:20 IM order Stroke Drill by 75s [4 kicks 1 stroke, 3 strokes with one arm only then switch, choice drill] EN1

4 x

1 x 150 @ 2:40 choice BLD by 50 pull with pads and buoys

2 x 50 @ 1:10 fast sculling w pads and buoys SP1

1 x 100 @ 2:00 rec

2 minute explanation of next set

8 x 25 @ :45 choice SP1 w/ chutes

2 minute explanation of next set

8 x 25 @:40 flutter kick with weight belts [no board], [side, back side, front, focus is on core strength] SP1

2 minute explanation of next set

2 x round 1 En3, round 2 SP1

8 x 50 @ :50 odds stroke, evens freestyle

1 x 50 @ 1:20 recovery *Top around

6 x 75 @ 1:05 w/ fins odds stroke, evens freestyle

1 x 50 @ 1:30 recovery *Top around

4 x 100 @ 1:15 odds Stroke with fins/paddles, evens freestyle

1 x 50 @ 2:00 recovery

2 minute explanation of next set

4×50 @:50 breath redux free SP1

4×25 @:40 no breath #1 stroke SP3

4 x 50 Recovery on 1:00