Daily Swim Coach Workout #913

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
2 x 100 @ 1:30 drill EN1
3 x 100 @ 1:30 kick EN1
5 x 100 @ 1:30 50 choice, 25 UW, 25 choice [3rd 25 underwater breath hold (goal is to consistently make it with 1 breath or less)]. REC
2 minute explanation of next set
8×75 @ 1:20 IM order Stroke Drill by 75s [4 kicks 1 stroke, 3 strokes with one arm only then switch, choice drill] EN1
4 x
1 x 150 @ 2:40 choice BLD by 50 pull with pads and buoys
2 x 50 @ 1:10 fast sculling w pads and buoys SP1
1 x 100 @ 2:00 rec
2 minute explanation of next set
8 x 25 @ :45 choice SP1 w/ chutes
2 minute explanation of next set
8 x 25 @:40 flutter kick with weight belts [no board], [side, back side, front, focus is on core strength] SP1
2 minute explanation of next set
2 x round 1 En3, round 2 SP1
8 x 50 @ :50 odds stroke, evens freestyle
1 x 50 @ 1:20 recovery *Top around
6 x 75 @ 1:05 w/ fins odds stroke, evens freestyle
1 x 50 @ 1:30 recovery *Top around
4 x 100 @ 1:15 odds Stroke with fins/paddles, evens freestyle
1 x 50 @ 2:00 recovery
2 minute explanation of next set
4×50 @:50 breath redux free SP1
4×25 @:40 no breath #1 stroke SP3
4 x 50 Recovery on 1:00
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
