Daily Swim Coach Workout #907

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Wednesday [1/18/23]

C2/W2

[9 bb/ 30 Sr C/ 43 Sectionals]

am workouts: part of commitment to group!

communication: same!

Prime Stroke: never stop learning, building, discovering, improving

400 (75fr/25 pr drill)

snorke/low buoy 8×25 scull

10×50 kick, o=pr in position e=ch on bk TIP

4x

125 fr breath 5-3-5-3-5 @1:45

75 pr B g2-3-4 @1:10/1:15/1:20(br)

all Pull

Stroke Groups

Breast:

6×25 br arms, r-l mini egg quick [email protected]:30

6×25 br kick, r-l arms, hand speed @:30

6×25 o=sep 1 e=sep 2 @:35

6×25 o=DPC fewest e=speed drills @:35

5×100 Br w Finz, Des G1-2-3-4-5 (2kicks)@1:40

8×50 [Meditative long breast working Flow, count strokes, finding ‘effortless long stroke gor front 200] @Coach

4×100 breast @1:50, hold Best +:12

6×50 fr @:50 rebuild

3×100 breast @2:00, hold Best +:10

4×50 fr rebuild @:50

3×50 @goal pace + :03 as interval

2×50 fr rebuild

2×25 blocks race

wd 200

Fly/Back:

4×25 Kick in BL @ :30

4×25 6k Pull @ :30

4×25 2 Stroke Strike @ :30

4×25 G2-5 @ :30



8×50 Kick/Swim @ 1:00

[2-40/10, 2-25/25, 2-10/40, 2-50]



6×75 [50Fr/25P] @ :55/1:00

2×50 ez @ 1:00

5×100 [50Fr/50P] @ 1:10/20

2×50 ez @ 1:00

4×125 [50Fr/75P]@ 1:25/1:35

2×50 ez @ 1:00

3×150 [50Fr/100P]@ 1:40/1:50

2×50 ez @ 1:00

2×175 [50Fr/125P] @ 2:00/2:15



WD with time