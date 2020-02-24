Daily Swim Coach Workout #81

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
[Second week of third Macro, 3 weeks out from reset meet]
Warm-up
600 @ 10:00 REC 50 Free/25 Strike
8 x 50 @ 1:30 SP3/EN1 Fins Kick [20s vertical/under water on the way back]
600 @ 9:00 EN1 paddle Scull/Swim
Ladder
1600 @ 30:00 EN1[25-200-25 Ladder, 25 bump odd OTF/even Free thru 200, odd Free/even OTF thru 25 on the way back down]
12 x 25 @ 1:00 SP2 paddle parachute [16 x 1/2 @ :30, 4 x 25 paddles only @ :40]
Cool Down
200 @ 4:00 REC
Coach Notes
OTF => Other Than Free
Herb Brill
Head Age Group Coach, Searcy Shark-ATAC Swim Team
