Daily Swim Coach Workout #81

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

[Second week of third Macro, 3 weeks out from reset meet]



Warm-up

600 @ 10:00 REC 50 Free/25 Strike

8 x 50 @ 1:30 SP3/EN1 Fins Kick [20s vertical/under water on the way back]

600 @ 9:00 EN1 paddle Scull/Swim

Ladder

1600 @ 30:00 EN1[25-200-25 Ladder, 25 bump odd OTF/even Free thru 200, odd Free/even OTF thru 25 on the way back down]

12 x 25 @ 1:00 SP2 paddle parachute [16 x 1/2 @ :30, 4 x 25 paddles only @ :40]

Cool Down

200 @ 4:00 REC