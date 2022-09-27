Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #783

by Dan Dingman 0

September 27th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

PS
#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB
    200 Swim EN1 CH
    200 Kick EN1 CH
    100 Swim EN1 CH
    Rest 5:00
    
Transition 2:00
[Speed Prep Set – 2 intervals]
#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB
    2 x
        4 x 25 en2 Kick tempo CH @ :30
        4 x 25 SP3 CH @ :30 [Kamikazee]
        4 x 25 SP3 CH @ :30 [15m blast]
        
Transition 3:00
1 x         [Keep getting faster!]
    1 x
        200 CH SP2 MAX @ 10:00
        200 EZ CH @ :01
    1 x
        200 CH SP2 MAX Swim w Paddles @ 10:)0
        200 EZ CH @ :01
    1 x
        200 CH SP2 MAX Swim w Paddles & Fins @ 10:00
        200 EZ CH @ :01
        
#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB
    10 x 50 REC (25 drill, 25 swim) @ 1:10
        
Transition 3:00
Partner Racing [2-person relays]
5 x (FLY, BK, BR, FR, IM)
    1 x 100 SP1 @ 6:00 [One person then partner – combined time to complete = 6:00]
    Rest :01
    
Transition 3:00
6 x 50 Kick FR EN2 @ 2:00

200 CH REC

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Quality Day


Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!