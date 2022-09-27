Daily Swim Coach Workout #783

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

PS

#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB

200 Swim EN1 CH

200 Kick EN1 CH

100 Swim EN1 CH

Rest 5:00



Transition 2:00

[Speed Prep Set – 2 intervals]

#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB

2 x

4 x 25 en2 Kick tempo CH @ :30

4 x 25 SP3 CH @ :30 [Kamikazee]

4 x 25 SP3 CH @ :30 [15m blast]



Transition 3:00

1 x [Keep getting faster!]

1 x

200 CH SP2 MAX @ 10:00

200 EZ CH @ :01

1 x

200 CH SP2 MAX Swim w Paddles @ 10:)0

200 EZ CH @ :01

1 x

200 CH SP2 MAX Swim w Paddles & Fins @ 10:00

200 EZ CH @ :01



#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB

10 x 50 REC (25 drill, 25 swim) @ 1:10



Transition 3:00

Partner Racing [2-person relays]

5 x (FLY, BK, BR, FR, IM)

1 x 100 SP1 @ 6:00 [One person then partner – combined time to complete = 6:00]

Rest :01



Transition 3:00

6 x 50 Kick FR EN2 @ 2:00

200 CH REC