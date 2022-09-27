Daily Swim Coach Workout #783

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
PS
#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB
200 Swim EN1 CH
200 Kick EN1 CH
100 Swim EN1 CH
Rest 5:00
Transition 2:00
[Speed Prep Set – 2 intervals]
#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB
2 x
4 x 25 en2 Kick tempo CH @ :30
4 x 25 SP3 CH @ :30 [Kamikazee]
4 x 25 SP3 CH @ :30 [15m blast]
Transition 3:00
1 x [Keep getting faster!]
1 x
200 CH SP2 MAX @ 10:00
200 EZ CH @ :01
1 x
200 CH SP2 MAX Swim w Paddles @ 10:)0
200 EZ CH @ :01
1 x
200 CH SP2 MAX Swim w Paddles & Fins @ 10:00
200 EZ CH @ :01
#PreSeniorA #PreSeniorB
10 x 50 REC (25 drill, 25 swim) @ 1:10
Transition 3:00
Partner Racing [2-person relays]
5 x (FLY, BK, BR, FR, IM)
1 x 100 SP1 @ 6:00 [One person then partner – combined time to complete = 6:00]
Rest :01
Transition 3:00
6 x 50 Kick FR EN2 @ 2:00
200 CH REC
Coach Notes
Quality Day
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
