Daily Swim Coach Workout #728

SwimSwam's daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming.

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

SR/PS1

#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA

800 CH EN1 (S S K S by 25) @ 20:00

#PreSeniorB

700 CH EN1 (S S K S by 25) @ 20:00

#SeniorA

4 x

100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:30

4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40

#SeniorB

4 x

100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:40

4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40

#PreSeniorA

4 x

100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:45

4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40

#PreSeniorB

3 x

100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:50

5 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :45



Transition 3:00 [40:00]

[FR DISTANCE CHALLENGE]

1 x

FR swim @ 10:00 EN2

Rest :30

FR swim @ 8:00 EN2

Rest :30

FR swim @ 6:00 EN2

Rest :30

FR swim @ 4:00 EN2

Rest :30

FR swim @ 2:00 EN2

Record 4:00

Transition 3:00 FINS ON

#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA

12 x 75 Kick EN2 @ 1:15 (25 UH2OK, 25 BK K, @% UH2OK)

#PreSeniorB

10 x 75 Kick EN2 @ 1:25 (25 UH2OK, 25 BK K, @% UH2OK)



Transition 5:00 [Go over Open Water sighting]

#SeniorA

3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 2:50 [practice Open water sighting]

3 x 200 NF EN2 @ 3:00

200 EZ CH

#SeniorB

3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:00 [practice Open water sighting]

3 x 200 NF EN2 @ 3:20

200 EZ CH

#PreSeniorA

3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:30 [practice Open water sighting]

4 x 100 NF EN2 @ 1:50

200 EZ CH

#PreSeniorB

3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:45 [practice Open water sighting]

3 x 100 NF EN2 @ 2:00

200 EZ CH

