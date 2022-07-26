Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #728

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 9-12 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Meters
The Workout

SR/PS1
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
    800 CH EN1 (S S K S by 25) @ 20:00
#PreSeniorB
    700 CH EN1 (S S K S by 25) @ 20:00

#SeniorA
    4 x
        100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:30
        4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40
#SeniorB
    4 x
        100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:40
        4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40
#PreSeniorA
    4 x
        100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:45
        4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40
#PreSeniorB
    3 x
        100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:50
        5 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :45
        
Transition 3:00                 [40:00]
[FR DISTANCE CHALLENGE]
1 x
    FR swim @ 10:00 EN2
    Rest :30
    FR swim @ 8:00 EN2
    Rest :30
    FR swim @ 6:00 EN2
    Rest :30
    FR swim @ 4:00 EN2
    Rest :30
    FR swim @ 2:00 EN2
Record 4:00
Transition 3:00 FINS ON
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
    12 x 75 Kick EN2 @ 1:15 (25 UH2OK, 25 BK K, @% UH2OK)
#PreSeniorB
    10 x 75 Kick EN2 @ 1:25 (25 UH2OK, 25 BK K, @% UH2OK)
    
Transition 5:00 [Go over Open Water sighting]

#SeniorA
    3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 2:50 [practice Open water sighting]
    3 x 200 NF EN2 @ 3:00
    200 EZ CH
#SeniorB
    3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:00 [practice Open water sighting]
    3 x 200 NF EN2 @ 3:20
    200 EZ CH
#PreSeniorA
    3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:30 [practice Open water sighting]
    4 x 100 NF EN2 @ 1:50
    200 EZ CH
#PreSeniorB
    3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:45 [practice Open water sighting]
    3 x 100 NF EN2 @ 2:00
    200 EZ CH
    

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

UH2OK = Underwater dolphin Kick


Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee

