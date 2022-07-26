Daily Swim Coach Workout #728

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 9-12 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
SR/PS1
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
800 CH EN1 (S S K S by 25) @ 20:00
#PreSeniorB
700 CH EN1 (S S K S by 25) @ 20:00
#SeniorA
4 x
100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:30
4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40
#SeniorB
4 x
100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:40
4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40
#PreSeniorA
4 x
100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:45
4 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :40
#PreSeniorB
3 x
100 CH EN2 Build @ 1:50
5 x 25 CH VO2 MAX @ :45
Transition 3:00 [40:00]
[FR DISTANCE CHALLENGE]
1 x
FR swim @ 10:00 EN2
Rest :30
FR swim @ 8:00 EN2
Rest :30
FR swim @ 6:00 EN2
Rest :30
FR swim @ 4:00 EN2
Rest :30
FR swim @ 2:00 EN2
Record 4:00
Transition 3:00 FINS ON
#SeniorA #SeniorB #PreSeniorA
12 x 75 Kick EN2 @ 1:15 (25 UH2OK, 25 BK K, @% UH2OK)
#PreSeniorB
10 x 75 Kick EN2 @ 1:25 (25 UH2OK, 25 BK K, @% UH2OK)
Transition 5:00 [Go over Open Water sighting]
#SeniorA
3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 2:50 [practice Open water sighting]
3 x 200 NF EN2 @ 3:00
200 EZ CH
#SeniorB
3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:00 [practice Open water sighting]
3 x 200 NF EN2 @ 3:20
200 EZ CH
#PreSeniorA
3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:30 [practice Open water sighting]
4 x 100 NF EN2 @ 1:50
200 EZ CH
#PreSeniorB
3 x 200 FR EN2 @ 3:45 [practice Open water sighting]
3 x 100 NF EN2 @ 2:00
200 EZ CH
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
UH2OK = Underwater dolphin Kick
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.