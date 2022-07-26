Jerod Simek Appointed University of Illinois Swim & Dive Director of Ops

Courtesy: Illinois Athletics

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The Fighting Illini swimming and diving program has found their Director of Operations in Jerod Simek. Simek joins the Illini after spending the last five seasons as the head coach of the men’s/women’s swim and dive team at his alma mater, Truman State University. Before becoming the head coach, he served the 2017-18 season as the interim coach. He was also a Health and Exercise Science Instructor from 2015-19. He taught undergraduates swimming techniques and the benefits of swimming.

“I am excited to be joining the University of Illinois athletic department and working with the women’s swimming and diving program,” said Simek. “I was immediately drawn to the warmth and family culture that the department has created. Thank you to Dr. Robinson and Coach Kempe for their confidence in me. I am eager to be a part of the Illini family!”

As interim coach he helped the women’s team finish third and the men’s team finish fifth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) Championship. Throughout the year there were plenty of strong performances. He had multiple conference champions, a Freshman of the Year recipient and 12 school records broken under his direction. This team had a 90% improvement ratio in the post season and three All-Americans were named.

In his first season as assistant swimming coach, 2015-16, Simek helped the women’s team to a GLVC title and a 12th place finish at the Division II NCAA Championships. The men’s team finished fifth and 27th respectively. In his second season he assisted the women’s team to a second-place finish and the men to a fourth-place finish in the GLVC Championships.

Simek was named head coach ahead of the 2018-19 season. This season he led the women’s team to a third-place finish and the men to a sixth-place finish in the GLVC Championships. During the Covid-19 shortened season six of his swimmers named to All-American honors.

Prior to Truman State, Simek worked as a graduate assistant at Minnesota State University from 2013-15. During the summers of 2018-22 Simek coached at USAFA Swim Camp in Colorado Springs. He also coaches at the Rockwood Swim Club in the summer months.

Simek earned his Master’s degree in Sport and Exercise Psychology from Minnesota State. He earned his Bachelor’s degree with a double major in Exercise Science and Psychology with a minor in Biology from Truman State.

Prior to his coaching days Simek competed as a student-athlete at Truman State. He was a nine-time honorable mention All-American and was a team captain. He is the son of Jim and Ellen Simek and also has a twin brother, Andrew.