Daily Swim Coach Workout #47

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

2 x Underwater Warm Up Ladder – Minimum 3rd black line under water swimming

1 x 50 :45 or 50, :55, 1:00

1 x 100 1:30, 1:40, 1:50 2:00

1 x 150 2:15, 2:25, 2:35, 2:45

1 x 200 3:00 3:20, 3:40. 4:00

3 x Fly Drills – snorkel fins :30

2 x 25’11’ kick

2 x 25 2Right, 2 Left (pinky exits stroke first)

3 x Back Drills – :30

2 x 25 pocket kick

2 x 25 3R, 3L lean the head back and sink the shoulder on the catch

3 x Breast Drills snorkels :35

2x 25 front scull with buoy

2 x 25 3/4 stroke with flutter



2 x Kick -fins

2 x 25 kick – last 10 yards tombstone fast :35

2 x 25 swim 15m underwater breakout :35

2 x 25 kick on :20

2 x 25 swim back on :20 with 3rd black line breakout

2 x 25 kick on :20

2 x 25 swim (free, fly or brt with flutter) on :20 with 3rd black line breakout

200 Any equip.

Dive – 5 x 50 des – 1-5 how low can you go. Start at 200p and see how fast you can go (first 50 of goal 100?)

4x Swim or Paddle

1 x 100 (last 75 fast) 1:45 or 1:50 or 2:00 with 3rd black on fast

1 x 100(last 50 fast) 1:45 or 1:50 or 2:00 with 3rd black on fast

1 x 100 (last 25 fast) 1:45 or 1:50 or 2:00 with 3rd black on fast



Loosen down 800 (700 or 600 any equip)