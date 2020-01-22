La Salle Sweeps Loyola In Monday Dual

Loyola vs La Salle

January 20, 2020

Baltimore, Maryland

Results

BALTIMORE – Men’s swimming & diving maintained its perfect record in 2020, moving to 3-0 with a big victory over Loyola (Md.). The Explorers took down the Greyhounds 222-76 with notable performances from senior Christoff Ras and sophomores Zachary Wolbert , Ian Venter and Steven Stasolla , all of whom had multiple wins. In total, La Salle picked up 13 individual victories.

MEET NOTES

Crowded at the Top: La Salle managed to finish 1-2-3 four times and placed the top-two swimmers on nine occasions.

Wolbert was the leading man for the Blue & Gold, picking up wins in the 100 Fly (50.03), 200 Fly (1:49.83) and 200 IM (1:52.60).

Ras and Venter claimed their respective styles: the former in the 100 Breast (57.69) and 200 Breast (2:05.59) and the latter in the 100 Back (50.38) and the 200 Back (1:51.73).

Stasolla qualified for the NCAA Zone A diving meet with his impact against the Greyhounds. He placed first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives.

Leading the freshman class on the day was rookie Cole Dyson. Dyson won the 1000 Free with a time of 9:36.75 and placed second in the 500 Free.

Upperclassmen claimed the other two victories for the men. Senior Marcus Forsgren outpaced everyone in the 100 Free, clocking at 46.58, while junior Gustov Swedenborg outlasted the field in the 500 Free (4:40.53).

The Blue & Gold bookended its meet with relay wins. A team of Venter, Forsgren, Wolbert and senior Norm Gregory took the 200 Medley Relay (1:32.33), while junior Daniel Johnson, Venter, Forsgren and freshman Alex Kuriawa rose to the occasion in the 400 Free Relay (3:05.67).

UP NEXT

Only a short time before it’s Senior Day! The Explorers take on Seton Hall on Saturday at 3 p.m.

BALTIMORE – La Salle women’s swimming & diving got back to winning ways on Monday afternoon, defeating Loyola (Md.) 178.5 – 121.5. Four Explorers finished with multi-event wins on the day: sophomores Anne Moser , Phoebe Shaya and Sara Rizzetto , along with freshman Toni Rafferty .

MEET NOTES

Moser claimed victory in the long-distance events: 500 Free (5:18.77) and 1000 Free (10:47.99). Freshman Nina Kolodgie followed her in second in both.

followed her in second in both. Rizzetto dominated the 200 Back, winning by almost five seconds (2:05.89). Her other win in the 200 IM was much closer, tying a Loyola swimmer for first with a time of 2:09.52.

Shaya won comfortably on the boards, taking the 1-meter dive (263.5) and 3-meter dive (269.92).

Rafferty continued her strong start as an Explorer, winning her marquee events: the 50 Free by clocking 24.27 and the 100 Free with a time of 52.45.

Fellow rookie Brynn Peterson also had one of the best days among the freshmen. She won the 200 Free (1:56.47) and followed it up with a third-place result in the 50 Free and second in the 100 Free.

The other first-place finish came via senior Emily Wolbert. She claimed the 200 Fly by touching in 2:06.80. She also finished second in the 100 Fly.

The women's best team result came in the 400 Free Relay. A team of Rizzetto, Peterson, Moser and sophomore Sarah Wyant beat out the competition with a time of 3:38.64.

UP NEXT

SENIOR DAY! La Salle takes on Seton Hall, Saturday at 3 p.m.

BALTIMORE – Devin Cronin swept the 100 and 200-yard breaststroke events, highlighting six overall race wins for Loyola University Maryland in a pair of dual defeats to La Salle at Mangione Pool on Monday.

The women fell by a final of 178.5-121.5, while the men were bested 222-76 in the Greyhounds’ first dual meet since Nov. 23. Elizabeth Walsh , Emily Koegl and Jimmy Hayburn added individual wins for Loyola.

In addition to her victories in the breast events, Cronin teamed with Walsh, Koegl and Megan Dickey for a first-place time of 1:47.90 in the 200 medley relay to begin the afternoon. Cronin finished the 100 breast in 1:05.64, with teammate Abby Andrews (1:09.70) following in third. She then completed the 200 breast in 2:25.39, with Allison Wade (2:34.54) adding a third-place showing for the Greyhounds.

Walsh had a trio of top-three efforts, as she won the 100 backstroke (59.31) took second in the 200 individual medley (2:09.52) and placed third in the 200 back (2:11.78). Walsh’s 200 IM time was less than a hundredth of a second back of La Salle’s Sara Rizzetto in first.

Koegl’s event victory came in the 100 butterfly, as she touched the wall in 57.14. Anne Hayburn followed in third with a mark of 58.56. In the 200 fly, it was Koegl (2:09.98) in second and Molly Davis (2:11.90) in third.

Other runner-up performances on the women’s side were posted by Emma Schouten in the 200 freestyle (1:57.80), Dickey in the 50 free (24.85) and Loyola’s 400 free relay team of Sophie Jahan , Claire Bowser , Hayburn and Sarah Abril (3:39.67).

Elizabeth Romano took third in both the 500 free (5:20.77) and 1000 free (11:03.96), while Bowser was third in the 100 free (55.18) and 200 free (1:58.39).

Jimmy Hayburn topped the field in the 50 free to lead the Loyola men, as he completed the sprint race in 21.13. Hayburn was also third in the 100 free (47.58), and he was part of a pair of runner-up relay efforts.

Conor Rutigliano , Jay Venit , Sung Lee and Hayburn were runners-up in the 200 medley relay (1:33.74), while Lee, Jonathan Brooks , Colin Anderson and Hayburn were second in the 400 free relay (3:11.70).

Max Verheyen added three strong individual swims for the men. He was second in the 1000 free (9:37.61), the 200 breast (2:08.47) and the 200 IM (1:54.59). Third place efforts in the pool were recorded by Mark Boran in the 200 back (1:53.82), Reid Hussey in the 500 free (4:45.89) and Zac Metzler in the 100 fly (52.44).

Jack Still added third-place finishes in both the 1-meter (240.89 points) and 3-meter (250.50) dives.

The Greyhounds are right back at Mangione Pool on Wednesday, hosting local rivals Towson at 5 p.m.