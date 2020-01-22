St. Francis College Sweeps Manhattan In First Home Meet Of 2020

St. Francis vs Manhattan

January 20, 2020

Brooklyn Heights, New York

Results

Courtesy: St. Francis Athletics

BROOKLYN HEIGHTS, NY – The St. Francis College Brooklyn men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both earn thrilling victories over Manhattan College on Monday at the SFC Aquatic Center. It was the Terriers’ second home meet of the season and first of the 2020 calendar year. The men’s squad rolled to the win over the Jaspers by a final score of 155-69, while the women’s team dominated on their way to a 132-85 win.

Junior Ana Paula Montes de Oca took first-place in the 1000-yard freestyle, completing her race with a solid time of 10:43.38. She also won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:17.87. Beatriz Gomes Angelo also had a strong showing for the Terriers as she had a pair of individual wins. She first won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:59.39. She later won the 100-yard freestyle with a final time of 56.05.

On the men’s side, Dorde Spasic earned a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle, with a stellar time of 48.31. The Belgrade native also took first-place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:47.32.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Hanne Romstad had an impressive first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall with a time of 1:02.61.

had an impressive first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall with a time of 1:02.61. Ginna Dammann earned a win in the 1-meter dive with a mark of 216.65. Kayla McKenzie took second-place in the 3-meter dive with a final score of 196.90.

earned a win in the 1-meter dive with a mark of 216.65. took second-place in the 3-meter dive with a final score of 196.90. Sophomore Angelina Gonzalez came in right behind Gomes Angelo in the 100-yard freestyle taking second-place in the event (56.52).

came in right behind Gomes Angelo in the 100-yard freestyle taking second-place in the event (56.52). Alfred Christensson notched a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 51.96.

notched a first-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with a final time of 51.96. Freshman Benedek Lendvai snagged first-place for the Terriers in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:54.09. Additionally, the freshman earned himself a first-place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:08.04.

snagged first-place for the Terriers in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 4:54.09. Additionally, the freshman earned himself a first-place finish in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:08.04. Fanny Stromstedt recorded a first-place finish for the Terriers in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:09.00. Senior Raphaelle Gregoire came in right behind Stromstedt in the 100-yard breaststroke taking second-place and touching the wall at 1:08.87. Gregoire clocked in another second-place finish for the day as she also placed second in the 50-yard freestyle (26.18).

recorded a first-place finish for the Terriers in the 100-yard breaststroke with a final time of 1:09.00. Senior came in right behind Stromstedt in the 100-yard breaststroke taking second-place and touching the wall at 1:08.87. Gregoire clocked in another second-place finish for the day as she also placed second in the 50-yard freestyle (26.18). Abigail Wood had a strong finish in her 100-yard backstroke, finishing her race with a time of 1:02.25, which was good for second-place.

had a strong finish in her 100-yard backstroke, finishing her race with a time of 1:02.25, which was good for second-place. Newcomer Vladislav Sinyagovskii also had another great race coming off his debut. The sophomore took first-place in the 100-yard backstroke (54.53).

also had another great race coming off his debut. The sophomore took first-place in the 100-yard backstroke (54.53). The Terriers swept the relay races from Manhattan on both sides. The women began the dominance in the relay events by taking the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Wood, Stromstedt, Gomes Angelo, and Romstad combined to put up a time of 1:53.24. Later in the meet, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Gregoire, Gonzalez, Milak, and Montes de Oca took first with a time of 1:45.50.

The men’s relay teams were just as successful beginning with the 200-yard medley relay team of Sinyagovskii, Dawkins, Christensson, and Gubarev took first with a time of 1:36.82. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Micah Wesselhoff , Andrej Sokolovski , Gubarev, and Spasic capped off the meet with a first-place finish as they posted a time of 1:29.02.

UP NEXT:

The Terriers are back in action on Saturday, January 25, as they hit the road. The men’s team goes head-to-head with Saint Peter’s, while the women’s take on Saint Peter’s and Siena.

Courtesy: Manhattan Athletics

Brooklyn, NY – The Manhattan Jaspers began 2020 with a strong showing on the diving boards against St. Francis Brooklyn on Monday.

Senior Matthew Broadmeadow (Seekonk, MA / Seekonk) had his strongest meet of his senior season, capturing first place in both the 1-meter and 3-meter events. Broadmeadow put up a score of 251.70 in the 3-meter and a first place score of 198.25 in the 1-meter.

Sophomore Lexington Passamonte closed a strong day on the boards for Manhattan with a score of 213.50, earning first place in the 3-meter dive. Passamonte also earned a solid score of 213.70 in the 1-meter event, finishing second.

In the pool, it was a terrific day for underclassmen on the women’s side, as two freshmen and a sophomore won events for Manhattan.

Freshmen Ciara Dalton (Pleasantville, NY / Byram Hills) won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:16.29, and finished second in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 1:03.15.

Freshman Teddy Segmuller (Gainesville, VA / Foxcroft School) finished first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:01.93, her first collegiate victory as a Jasper.

Sophomore Jamie Quinn (Fairfax, VA / WT Woodson) rounds out the victorious underclassmen for Manhattan as she touched the wall in a time of just 26.18 in the 50-yard freestyle, finishing first.

On the Men’s side, senior Timothy Valentine (Massapequa, NY / Chaminade) continued a strong season with a first place showing in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:00.17.

Manhattan continues to gear up for the MAAC Championships, and will now return home to host Iona on Senior Day this Sunday, January 26.