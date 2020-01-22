Drury Equals The Score With Sweep Of Missouri State At Home

Drury vs Missouri State

January 20, 2020

Springfield, Missouri

Results

Courtesy: Drury Athletics

SPRINGFIELD – The Drury men’s swimming & diving team won 11 of 13 events in Monday’s Duel in the Pool to earn a 165-78 win over Missouri State on the Drury University campus. The Drury women’s team was also victorious and earned a 141-98 win over the Bears at Breech Pool.

Men’s Highlights

Both Dawid Nowodworski and Pavel Semochkin claimed a pair of wins, Nowodworksi in the 50 Free (20.46) and in the 100 Free (45.59), and Semochkin in the 100 Fly (47.37) and the 100 Breast (54.80).

The Panthers had three additional swimmers that claimed first place finishes, those were Nathan Bighetti in the 100 Back (50.62), Ahmed Wahby in the 200 Free (1:39.66), and Andrew Rodriguez in the 200 IM (1:49.94).

Springfield Glendale freshman Cole Earl took home wins in both boards. Earl posted winning totals of 317.85 in the one meter and 275.62 in the three meter.

The Panthers captured both relays wins with times of 1:29.18 in the 200 Medley Relay and 1:22.09 in the 200 Free Relay.

Women’s Highlights

The Panthers got off to a quick start with a victory in the 200 Medley Relay. Drury’s top squad with Laura Pareja, Bailee Nunn, Tori Sopp, and Gabriella Fouchi finished with a time of 1:46.33.

The Drury women were paced by a trio of swimmers that claimed multiple wins, Bec Cross, Erica Dahlgren, and Katarzyna Rogowska. Cross won back to back events with a 2:03.87 in the 200 IM and a 56.16 in the 100 Fly. Dahlgren won the first individual event of the day with a time of 10:01.20 in the 1000 Free, then posted a winning mark of 4:53.15 in the 500 Free. Rogowska earned a 50 Free win with a time of 23.19 and touched with a top time of 51.20 in the 100 Free.

Nunn posted a winning time in the 100 Breast of 1:02.82 in the Panthers final individual event of the night.

The Panthers ended the night with a win in the 200 Free Relay (1:34.18).

The Panthers are scheduled to compete next in the Great Lakes Valley Conference championship Feb. 12-15 in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics

SPRINGFIELD – In Missouri State and Drury’s second meeting of the 2019-20 season, it was the Panthers who capitalized on its home advantage and swept the Bears Monday evening at Breech Pool. The Panthers fended off the MSU women by a 141-98 margin, while the men’s team fell 165-78.

Drury 141, MSU Women 98

Libby Howell and Ellie Southward collected the Bears’ top two individual finishes of the meet, with Howell boasting first in the 200 free (1:52.84) and Southward tallying her second consecutive win in the 100 back (57.26).

MSU tallied numerous runner-up decisions, seeing Sydney Radloff , Haley Allen , and Anna Miller tack on key points for the visiting Bears. Radloff pulled in second in the 200 IM (2:08.45), while Allen and Miller fell just shy of the top spot in the 100 fly (58.12) and 100 free (51.56), respectively.

The Bears dominated the diving boards, finishing 1-2-3-4 in both the 1-and 3-meter dives. Dayana Popa (249.60) claimed the top score in the 3-meter competition, followed by Adriana Avila (248.62), Ashley Yarbrough (242.60), and Payton Smith (199.20). Yarbrough (260.40) proved victorious on the 1-meter board, while Popa, Avila, and Smith rounded out the top four.

Drury 165, MSU Men 78

Antonio Thomas produced two winning efforts for the MSU men, clinching the long-distance 1000 (9:18.72) and 500 (4:36.05) freestyle races. Teammate Pawel Krawczyk provided the 1-2 punch for the Bears in the 500 free (4:39.17), turning in a second-place finish.

Jonathan Hill and Arthur Cury rounded out MSU’s top scorers, with Hill placing second in the 200 free and Cury taking a runner-up time in the 200 IM.

Michael Claunch wrapped the meet with a pair of second-place totals on the 1- (269.62) and 3-meter (296.25) boards.

The MSU men trek to South Bend, Ind. for the Shamrock Invitational Jan. 24-25, while the MSU women remain idle until the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship Feb. 19-22.