Daily Swim Coach Workout #345

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
15 minutes dry land
10 x 100 @ 1:30 [all 50 Stroke Drill, 50 swim same stroke]
2 minute explanation of next set
1 x 1000 @ 15:00 [Kick/Swim/Paddle/Swim – 150/50/150/100, 100/100/100/100, 50/50/50]
4 x 50 @ :50 Desc. 1-4
2 minute explanation of next set
4 x 400 @ 5:00/5:20 by ability hypoxic 5th on first 200, breathing 3rd on 2nd 200 with Neg split (looking for 5-10 sec rest)
4 x 100 @ 1:25 (goal time 1:07-1:10s) hypoxic 5th
4 x 200 @ 2:40 (goal to be under 2:25) 100 @ hypoxic 5th, 100 3rd with negative split
4 x 100 @ 1:30 (goal to be as fast as possible)
4 x 50 @ 1:00 Recovery
Darren Sandvig
Coach, Golden West Swim Club (currently)
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.