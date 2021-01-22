Daily Swim Coach Workout #345

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

15 minutes dry land

10 x 100 @ 1:30 [all 50 Stroke Drill, 50 swim same stroke]

2 minute explanation of next set

1 x 1000 @ 15:00 [Kick/Swim/Paddle/Swim – 150/50/150/100, 100/100/100/100, 50/50/50]

4 x 50 @ :50 Desc. 1-4

2 minute explanation of next set

4 x 400 @ 5:00/5:20 by ability hypoxic 5th on first 200, breathing 3rd on 2nd 200 with Neg split (looking for 5-10 sec rest)

4 x 100 @ 1:25 (goal time 1:07-1:10s) hypoxic 5th

4 x 200 @ 2:40 (goal to be under 2:25) 100 @ hypoxic 5th, 100 3rd with negative split

4 x 100 @ 1:30 (goal to be as fast as possible)

4 x 50 @ 1:00 Recovery