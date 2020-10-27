Daily Swim Coach Workout #257

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

600 Fins : Free Back

400 IM : 50 Drill, 50 Swim

200 Free Kick Fins

50: 25 1st S, 25 choice lo

50: 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo

3x

3×50 Free RP8 @0:50

3×50 Free RP4 @0:50

3×50 Free RP2 @0:50

200 choice lo @4:00

3x

200 Fly Kick Fins Snorkel @4:30

200 IM Fins @3:30

200 @ 4:00 50 scull, 50 Free Kick

cool Down

2×50 @1:20 Fly Drill Delphinsprünge

2×50 @1:20 Free Partnerübung

2×50 @1:20 Free Partnerübung