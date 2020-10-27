Daily Swim Coach Workout #257

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Age Group (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
600 Fins : Free Back
400 IM : 50 Drill, 50 Swim
200 Free Kick Fins
50: 25 1st S, 25 choice lo
50: 25 2nd S, 25 choice lo
3x
3×50 Free RP8 @0:50
3×50 Free RP4 @0:50
3×50 Free RP2 @0:50
200 choice lo @4:00
3x
200 Fly Kick Fins Snorkel @4:30
200 IM Fins @3:30
200 @ 4:00 50 scull, 50 Free Kick
cool Down
2×50 @1:20 Fly Drill Delphinsprünge
2×50 @1:20 Free Partnerübung
2×50 @1:20 Free Partnerübung
Sebastian Sieburger
Youth Coach, SC Schaffhausen, SUI
