Daily Swim Coach Workout #251

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up: Repeat 3x

4×100 @ 1:30 odds- free/evens- back

2×75 @ 1:30 free kick w/board

Back Half Work:

6×175 @ 2:30 odds- free/evens- choice (100 swim/75 kick w/board)



Endure:

800 free @ 11:00 (1000 PB – 2:00)

4×75 fly @ 1:00 k/d/s

600 free @ 8:00 (500 PB + 1:00)

4×75 back @ 1:00 k/d/s

400 free @ 5:30 (500 PB – 1:00)

4×75 breast @ 1:00 k/d/s

200 free @ 2:45 (200 PB +:30)

4×75 free @ 1:00 k/d/s

100 free RACE @ 1:45

Sprint Set: Repeat 5x

100 free cruz @ 1:20

50 back @ 1:00

50 free SPRINT DESC. @ :40