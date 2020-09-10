Daily Swim Coach Workout #210

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up fins and snorkels
600 Free -100 3rd black, 100 with 1/7 drill, 100 scull
6 x No rest between
25 pocket fly kick
25 11 fly kick
25 sub breast pull (3/4 stroke – quick hands and elbows, flutter or dolphin)
Main Set
4 x 75 YOUR STROKE 50 drill/25 swim 1:15
300 Free BC 3 4:00
3 x 100 Kick on 2:00 choice 1st 25 fast
4 x 75 YOUR STROKE 25 drill/50 swim 1:15
300 Free BC 3 4:00
3 x 100 Kick on 1:50 choice 2nd 25 fast
4 x 75 YOUR STROKE swim 1:30 des 1-4
300 Free PRETTY STROKES (pinky drill on free) 5:00
3 x 100 Kick on 1:40 strong average
200 ez 5:00
6 x
50 YOUR STROKE 200p :50
25 YOUR STROKE 100p: 40
50 ez choice 1:00
Fins 4 x Warm Down
75 1:10 with 15m sub streamline, 12.5 each wall after
50 :50 with 15m sub streamline, 12.5 next one
25 :30 with 15 mu sub streamline
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Pinky focus is on freestyle, with the pinky leading the way out of the water past the hip. I find it helps the swimmers clear their shoulders as well as extending their stroke.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
