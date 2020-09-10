Daily Swim Coach Workout #210

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm up fins and snorkels

600 Free -100 3rd black, 100 with 1/7 drill, 100 scull

6 x No rest between

25 pocket fly kick

25 11 fly kick

25 sub breast pull (3/4 stroke – quick hands and elbows, flutter or dolphin)

Main Set

4 x 75 YOUR STROKE 50 drill/25 swim 1:15

300 Free BC 3 4:00

3 x 100 Kick on 2:00 choice 1st 25 fast

4 x 75 YOUR STROKE 25 drill/50 swim 1:15

300 Free BC 3 4:00

3 x 100 Kick on 1:50 choice 2nd 25 fast

4 x 75 YOUR STROKE swim 1:30 des 1-4

300 Free PRETTY STROKES (pinky drill on free) 5:00

3 x 100 Kick on 1:40 strong average

200 ez 5:00

6 x

50 YOUR STROKE 200p :50

25 YOUR STROKE 100p: 40

50 ez choice 1:00

Fins 4 x Warm Down

75 1:10 with 15m sub streamline, 12.5 each wall after

50 :50 with 15m sub streamline, 12.5 next one

25 :30 with 15 mu sub streamline