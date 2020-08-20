Daily Swim Coach Workout #190

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

warm-up

1×800 swim

1x

2×300 NS @3:30

4×150 EN1 free @1:45

1×25 fly sprint @35

2×300 NS @3:30

4×125 EN1 free @1:30

2×25 fly sprint @35

2×300 NS @3:30

4×100 EN1 free @1:10

3×25 fly sprint @35

2×300 NS @3:30

4×75 EN1 free @55

4×25 fly sprint @35

4×125 EN2 free @1:25

1×100 easy

[Talk about food consumption for training and racing]

12×25 drill – choice to prepare for next set @35

4x

3×50 choice EN3 FAST @35/40/45

2×25 choice sprint @35

1×50 easy @1:30

6×50 easy recovery @55