Daily Swim Coach Workout #178

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
10:00 dryland
15:00 meet warm up
4×[email protected]:00 drill by 25 – EVF/1-2-3 breakdown/hesitation/swim w snorkel
6×[email protected]:00 444 drill- 4 strokes before first breath, breathe every 4, 4 strokes no breath before finish
6×[email protected]:30 fly w/ fins and snorkel- body dolphin/UWrec/Thumb drag
16×[email protected] :40 fly w/ fins- 4x UW kick, body dolphin, UWrec, swim
4×[email protected]:30 back- balance/baby arms/swim, balance/DA/swim
4×[email protected]:40 breast- 3k1pull/pull w/ fr kick/swim
#OptionA
20×[email protected]:30
#OptionB
20×[email protected]:40
#OptionC
15×[email protected]:00
200 cd
Matthew Goldsmith
Head Coach, Northern Colorado Swim Club, Berthoud High School Girls Swimming
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.
Leave a Reply