Daily Swim Coach Workout #178

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

10:00 dryland

15:00 meet warm up

4×[email protected]:00 drill by 25 – EVF/1-2-3 breakdown/hesitation/swim w snorkel

6×[email protected]:00 444 drill- 4 strokes before first breath, breathe every 4, 4 strokes no breath before finish

6×[email protected]:30 fly w/ fins and snorkel- body dolphin/UWrec/Thumb drag

16×[email protected] :40 fly w/ fins- 4x UW kick, body dolphin, UWrec, swim

4×[email protected]:30 back- balance/baby arms/swim, balance/DA/swim

4×[email protected]:40 breast- 3k1pull/pull w/ fr kick/swim

#OptionA

20×[email protected]:30

#OptionB

20×[email protected]:40

#OptionC

15×[email protected]:00



200 cd