Daily Swim Coach Workout #159

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: Asia
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
1. prep for speed
100 loosen
200 k 50 fl side 50 fl kob 100 no 1 bp
300 no 1 stroke prep
5x
1×15 on 0:45 @ 10s fs sl k -> open turn -> 15 no 1exp
1×15 on 0:45 @ 10s k -> flip turn -> 15 no 1 race finish
1×50 on 1:00 @ 10 fs sl k no b -> 15 no 1 export -> race turn -> 25 no 1 race to the wall
1×50 on 1:30 bk tall smooth
2. another now or two
4x
3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap – feel the speed
1×25 on 0:45 relax
1×75 on 1:30 no 1 afap – race it hard [sprint crew race sim with fins/200 guys at pace]
1×25 on 1:00 relax
4×50 on 1:30 no 1 afap – be relentless in the pursuit of your goals
rest 1:00
4×75 on 4:00 no 1 afap – stand and deliver
3. recovery- technically
400 tech – make it feel good
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
kob = kick on back
sl = streanline
exp = explode/explosive
k = kick
no b = no breathing
afap = as fast as possible
Alex Gray
Performance Coach, Hamilton Aquatics Dubai
