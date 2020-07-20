Daily Swim Coach Workout #159

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks

Team Location: Asia

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1. prep for speed



100 loosen

200 k 50 fl side 50 fl kob 100 no 1 bp

300 no 1 stroke prep



5x

1×15 on 0:45 @ 10s fs sl k -> open turn -> 15 no 1exp

1×15 on 0:45 @ 10s k -> flip turn -> 15 no 1 race finish

1×50 on 1:00 @ 10 fs sl k no b -> 15 no 1 export -> race turn -> 25 no 1 race to the wall

1×50 on 1:30 bk tall smooth



2. another now or two



4x

3×25 on 0:35 no 1 afap – feel the speed

1×25 on 0:45 relax

1×75 on 1:30 no 1 afap – race it hard [sprint crew race sim with fins/200 guys at pace]

1×25 on 1:00 relax

4×50 on 1:30 no 1 afap – be relentless in the pursuit of your goals

rest 1:00



4×75 on 4:00 no 1 afap – stand and deliver



3. recovery- technically



400 tech – make it feel good



