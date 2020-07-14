Daily Swim Coach Workout #153

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

[Non-traditional pool length. 30 Yards for the 1st half hour of practice. Commit swimming allows me to punch in off distances and it tells me the pace for distances like 90 & 120.]

warm-up

1×600 swim

3x

3×30 choice drill – amazing form – slow perfect or drill @45

4×90 EN1 free @1:05[1:12]/1:10[1:17]/1:15[1:23]/1:20[1:28]

1×30 fly sprint @40

3x

1×120 choice EN1 kick @2:20[1:56]/2:30[2:05]

4×150 choice FAST kick best average – get times @2:30/2:40/2:50

2×30 choice FAST kick @45

3x

2×30 soft kick to milk out legs @40

2×60 easy – recovery @1:00

2×30 choice drill @40

2x

1×100 IM FAST @1:40

1×50 easy @1:10

2×75 sprint – broken – 50 FAST / 10 sec. rest / 25 sprint @1:40

1×50 easy @1:10

3×50 free FAST @1:00

1×50 easy @1:10

1×100 easy