Custer Breaks Sean Grieshop’s 15-16 NAG in 1650 Free at FL Champs: 14:37.86

Florida Virtual Championships – Site 1 (Sarasota)

December 11-13, 2020

Selby Aquatic Center, Sarasota, FL

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “2020 Florida Virtual Championships – Site 1”

Live Stream (Sarasota Sharks Youtube Channel)

16-year-old Liam Custer of the Sarasota Sharks completed his sweep of the distance events at the Sarasota site of the Florida Championships by destroying Sean Grieshop’s 1650 free 15-16 National Age Group record by almost 8 seconds, touching the wall with a best time of 14:37.86. This was nearly a minute faster than Custer’s previous best which he set at the YMCA Nationals in April of 2019. Grieshop set the NAG at 14:45.40 in 2014, a record that had stood since 1984 when it was broken by Jeff Kostoff.

Here’s how the two races went down, with the 500 yard splits, 100 yard splits, and final 1650 times in bold:

Custer

24.90 / 51.64 (26.74)

1:18.45 (26.81) / 1:45.47 (27.02)

2:12.48 (27.01) / 2:39.35 (26.87)

3:06.26 (26.91) / 3:33.17 (26.91)

4:00.23 (27.06) / 4:27.30 (27.07)

4:53.99 (26.69) / 5:20.76 (26.77)

5:47.63 (26.87) / 6:14.43 (26.80)

6:41.23 (26.80) / 7:07.84 (26.61)

7:34.36 (26.52) / 8:01.12 (26.76)

8:27.96 (26.84) / 8:54.61 (26.62)

9:21.32 (26.71) / 9:48.09 (26.77)

10:14.71 (26.62) / 10:41.51 (26.80)

11:08.35 (26.84) / 11:35.14 (26.79)

12:01.67 (26.53) / 12:28.26 (26.59)

12:54.67 (26.41) / 13:21.21 (26.54)

13:47.67 (26.46) / 14:13.56 (25.89) / 14:37.86 (24.30)

Grieshop

23.86 50.06 (26.20)

1:16.99 (26.93) 1:43.97 (26.98)

2:10.74 (26.77) 2:37.42 (26.68)

3:04.16 (26.74) 3:31.00 (26.84)

3:57.94 (26.94) 4:24.99 (27.05)

4:51.46 (26.47) 5:18.04 (26.58)

5:44.76 (26.72) 6:11.69 (26.93)

6:38.74 (27.05) 7:05.64 (26.90)

7:32.61 (26.97) 7:59.59 (26.98)

8:26.80 (27.21) 8:53.77 (26.97)

9:20.92 (27.15) 9:47.94 (27.02)

10:15.10 (27.16) 10:42.19 (27.09)

11:09.34 (27.15) 11:36.51 (27.17)

12:03.62 (27.11) 12:30.87 (27.25)

12:58.08 (27.21) 13:25.42 (27.34)

13:52.54 (27.12) 14:19.47 (26.93) 14:45.40 (25.93)

Custer brought it home in a 24.30 in the last 50 yards, 1.63 seconds faster than Grieshop finished his record-setting race in 2014. Grieshop competed at the 2016 Olympic Trials and is currently a senior at Cal.

With this swim, Custer also set a new LSC record by nearly 30 seconds. The previous record was only 6 years old, set by Nazareno Boscaino at 15:05.90 in 2014. Yesterday, Custer broke the 500 free LSC record as well with a best time of 4:18.49. Custer’s performances this weekend place him at the top of USA Swimming’s 18&Under Winter Championships rankings.