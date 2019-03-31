CSU Bakersfield Receives Verbal Commitment From Australian Popham

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Mikayla Popham of Queensland School Swimming Team and Kawana Waters in Wurtella, Australia has announced that she will move to California to be a part of the class of 2023 for the California State Bakersfield Roadrunners. Using the SwimSwam Swim Time Converter, since all of her best times are either in short course meters or long course meters, Popham has the potential to be a triple A-Finalist in the 100/200/500 freestyles. The conversions from the corresponding events would have ranked her tied for 9th in the 100-yard freestyle, 3rd in the 200-yard freestyle, and 6th in the 500-yard freestyle in the 2018-2019 Western Athletic Conference rankings.

“I’m super keen to announce my commitment to CSUB and can’t wait to have many new experiences with such a great team. I am excited to further both my academics and swimming surrounded by an awesome team environment and supportive coaches!”

At the 2018 Australian Age Group Swimming Championships in April, Popham finished 11th in the 200 LCM freestyle (2:06.27) and 14th in the 400 LCM freestyle (4:27.52). Last year at this meet she finished 11th in the 200 LCM freestyle (2:05.91), 5th in the 400 LCM freestyle (4:26.11), and 7th in the 800 LCM freestyle (9:04.71).

Best Times in LCM and SCM converted to SCY

Event SCM Time LCM Time Best Time Converted to SCY 100 Free 1:02.7 58.07 50.87 200 Free 2:11.21 2:04.00 1:48.82 400/500 Free 4:18.07 4:23.27 4:54.93 800/1000 Free 9:04.58 9:02.64 10:08.00

If she can hit her career-best times and the conversions hold up, Popham could potentially be the Roadrunners’ best middle-distance freestyler. Her conversions from the 100 and 400 LCM freestyles put her at the second fastest on the team in those events while her career-best time in the 200 free would give her the number one time on the team in that event. With how quick her 800 LCM freestyle is and how closely it syncs up to her best time in the 400 LCM freestyle, Popham could be a real force of nature in the 1650-yard freestyle. She will join Madison Gray, Hannah Marsh, Mya Jackson, Ellice Richman as members of California State Bakersfield’s Class of 2023 for coach Chris Hansen.

