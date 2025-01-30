CSCAA Names Three Finalists For The National Collegiate and Scholastic Trophy

UCLA’s Cyndi Gallagher, Oakland’s Tracy Huth, and Purdue’s Adam Soldati have been named as the three finalists for the National Collegiate and Scholastic Trophy by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA). One of the highest honors in collegiate swimming, the trophy is awarded jointly by the CSCAA and National Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (NISCA) to the person who has made “the greatest contribution to swimming and diving as a competitive sport, and as a healthful, recreational activity in the province of undergraduate and scholastic education.”

The CSCAA announced the three finalists by press release on Tuesday, Jan. 28, and said, “each of these individuals has demonstrated unparalleled dedication to fostering excellence both in and out of the pool, and their contributions to student-athletes and their respective programs are truly remarkable.”

Gallagher served as the head coach of UCLA for 31 years. During her career at the helm of the program, Gallagher earned a “dual meet record of 194-104-2 and [led] her team to multiple top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships…under her guidance, Bruins athletes consistently achieved All-American honors and set school and conference records while maintaining strong academic performance,” per the CSCAA’s press release. Gallagher was inducted into the American Swim Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021.

Huth served in a variety of roles at Oakland University. He led the women’s swimming and diving program for 11 years, helping to build the program into a top Division II program. Beyond the pool deck, Huth led the NCAA Rules Committee and was Oakland’s Athletic Director from 2007 to 2014, “during which Oakland celebrated 73 conference championships and 34 NCAA appearances.” According to the CSCAA press release, Huth is the only NCAA swimmer in history to win the 200 and 400 IM events at four straight NCAA Championships.

During Soldati’s 19 years as the head diving coach at Purdue, he built the Boilermakers into one of the go-to collegiate diving programs. Since he arrived at Purdue in 2005, Soldatio has “left an indelible mark on Purdue and the broader diving community.” Purdue divers have won numerous NCAA titles, All-American honors, and conference championships. Soldati has transitioned from head coach to Director of Diving following his ALS diagnosis last year, handing the program’s reins to alum and four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia.

Fifty-nine coaches have won the Trophy over the award’s 62 years. Last year, SMU’s Steve Collins won the award. If Huth wins, it will be the second time an Oakland coach has won the award in the past three years as Peter Hovland earned the honor in 2023.

The winner, selected by CSCAA member coaches, will be announced at the 64th annual CSCAA College Swimming & Diving Awards on May 5th at the organization’s annual meetings in Raleigh, N.C.

Read the finalists’ full biographies below, courtesy of the CSCAA.

Courtesy: CSCAA

Cyndi Gallagher, UCLA

Cyndi Gallagher is a trailblazer in collegiate swimming, known for her exceptional leadership and dedication as the head coach of UCLA’s women’s swimming and diving team. Over her 31-year tenure, Gallagher guided the Bruins to remarkable success, achieving a dual meet record of 194-104-2 and leading her team to multiple top-10 finishes at the NCAA Championships. A UCLA alumna herself, Gallagher’s illustrious career began as a standout student-athlete, where she earned All-American honors, set school records, and represented the United States on the international stage, including at the Olympic Trials and World University Games. Her passion for the sport extended seamlessly into her coaching career, where she mentored Olympians, NCAA champions, and countless student-athletes who excelled both in and out of the pool.

Gallagher’s legacy goes beyond the accolades; she is celebrated for her holistic approach to coaching, emphasizing personal growth, academic success, and team unity. Under her guidance, Bruins athletes consistently achieved All-American honors and set school and conference records while maintaining strong academic performance, with many earning NCAA postgraduate scholarships and Pac-12 All-Academic recognition. Gallagher also made her mark internationally, serving on prestigious U.S. coaching staffs, including as head coach at the 2007 World University Games. A champion of potential, Gallagher inspired her athletes to thrive in their pursuits, leaving a profound impact on UCLA’s program and the broader swimming community.

Tracy Huth, Oakland

Tracy Huth, a CSCAA Top 100 coach and athlete, has dedicated his career to advancing swimming and diving, leaving an indelible mark at Oakland University as both an accomplished coach and athlete. Serving as the head coach of Oakland’s women’s swimming and diving program for 11 years, Huth built the team into one of the premier Division II programs in the country while also leading the NCAA Rules Committee. Under his leadership, Oakland’s swimmers achieved national recognition, solidifying the program’s reputation for excellence. As a former student-athlete himself, Huth was a decorated swimmer, earning 24 All-American honors, 13 individual national championships, and three NCAA Division II Swimmer of the Year awards. Remarkably, he remains the only swimmer in NCAA history to win both the 200- and 400-yard individual medley events in four consecutive seasons. Huth’s contributions as both a competitor and coach reflect his unwavering commitment to the sport and its development at all levels.

Beyond the pool, Huth’s leadership extended into athletic administration, where he guided Oakland University through significant milestones. As Athletic Director from 2007 to 2014, he oversaw the school’s transition from the Summit League to the Horizon League, during which Oakland celebrated 73 conference championships and 34 NCAA appearances. Huth also championed a $10.3 million investment in facility enhancements, including state-of-the-art venues for track and field, tennis, baseball, and softball. His vision and dedication created a legacy of success, both athletically and academically, at Oakland University.

Adam Soldati, Purdue

Adam Soldati’s remarkable 19-year tenure as Purdue’s head diving coach has left an enduring legacy on the program and its athletes. Since joining Purdue in 2005, Soldati built one of the nation’s premier diving programs, producing 14 NCAA titles, multiple All-Americans, and Big Ten champions. Known for his commitment to developing athletes both in and out of the pool, Soldati’s influence extended to four-time Olympic medalist David Boudia, Purdue’s most decorated athlete. Soldati’s leadership philosophy focused on creating an environment where athletes could thrive, a principle that has defined his career. Beyond the accolades, his faith, humility, and dedication to his athletes have left an indelible mark on Purdue and the broader diving community.

Diagnosed with ALS in early 2024, Soldati is stepping back from his role as head coach to prioritize his health and spend more time with his family while transitioning to “Director of Diving.” Despite the challenges ahead, he remains steadfast in his faith and optimism, expressing deep gratitude for his time with the Boilermakers. Together with his wife, Kimiko Hirai Soldati, a U.S. Olympian, and their six children, Soldati approaches the next chapter with the same resilience and grace that defined his coaching career. As David Boudia takes the reins as head coach, Soldati’s legacy as a mentor, leader, and innovator will continue to shape the program’s future and inspire the Purdue community for years to come.