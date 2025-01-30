Ashland High School Swim & Dive Team Forfeits Meets Due To Using Ineligible Eighth-Graders

The Ashland High School swimming and diving teams will forfeit every competition they’ve competed in so far this season due to an administrative error.

The Ashland Clockers are located in Ashland, Mass., and compete in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA).

The boys’ and girls’ swim and dive teams have had three eighth-graders compete for them this winter, and those athletes were declared ineligible because the proper waiver for them to participate at the high school level was not filled out at the time, according to the MetroWest Daily News.

Ashland athletic director Kevin Anderson sent an email to the team informing them of the news. The email was obtained by the MetroWest Daily News.

“I want to be clear that this is not the fault of the student-athletes or their families,” Anderson wrote in the email. “The responsibility for this error lies entirely with me as your athletic director.

“I take the responsibility of this role extremely seriously, and the fact that I let this happen is something I deeply regret.”

The Ashland swim and dive teams are coming off competing at the 2025 Tri-Valley Champs in Wellesley, where the girls’ team finished as the runners-up and the boys’ finished 7th out of nine teams.

The three eighth-graders won’t be eligible to compete the rest of the season.

“Our student-athletes and families put an incredible amount of time, energy, and heart into this program, and I am devastated that my mistake has impacted their season in this way,” Anderson wrote in the email.

The rest of the team will be able to finish out the year, and their qualifying times for the MIAA Winter South Sectional Championships (Feb. 9) and the MIAA Division II State Championships (Feb. 15) remain valid, according to the Metro West Daily News.

“Please know that I am actively working to ensure a mistake like this will never happen again,” Anderson wrote in the email. “I will be implementing additional checks and procedures to ensure that all eligibility requirements are completed and verified in a timely manner moving forward.”

The Ashland girls’ team is forfeiting five wins they’ve picked up this season, most recently on Wednesday against Hopkinton High School, while the boys’ team earned their lone win in the season-opener on Dec. 13 against Medfield Senior High.

Last season, Ashland sent three swimmers to the MIAA Division II Championships: Molly Connors, Sophia Warnetski and Nathan Gelfand. Connors and Warnetski are both competing for the team again this season.