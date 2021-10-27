

Courtesy of Commit Swimming

Commit Swimming, known for its workout management software, is launching a new team management product for swimming clubs. Read more about the launch in this SwimSwam article.

The Commit Team Suite is the new-age team management software your USA Swimming club needs today. We are currently taking waitlist applications. Be sure to include your club’s key decision maker’s contact information when applying for the waitlist.

Click here to apply your club for the waitlist or read on to learn more. Early waitlist applicants that are accepted will get access to INTRO pricing, so do not hesitate to apply.

Below is a video preview of one key feature in the Commit Team Suite -> Creating Programs.

Creating Programs in the Commit Team Suite

Ready to onboard you in a few weeks

First-class onboarding and service

Migrating USA Swimming clubs off of your current platform

4 Reasons for your club to migrate to The Commit Team Suite

ONE – PEOPLE WHO CARE

“Thank you for taking the time to make and send that video! Wow. We’ve never had such great support.”

You will receive support from people who care about you and your club with the Commit Team Suite. If you don’t currently get this with your current team management software company, with Commit’s team management software, you will. A big reason for why Commit sticks with swim coaches and clubs like you is because they know they can reach out with a question and feel supported on the other end.

TWO – SIMPLE TO USE FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILIES

“It is user-friendly:-). I am enjoying using The Commit Team Suite.”

You might currently use different team management software and think that it works fine. Or maybe you feel that it’s old, clunky, bloated with features not used, and hard to find what you need. No matter what your opinion is of your current swim team software, you will be amazed with the simplicity and power of the Commit Team Suite. Clubs using other team managers often switch to Commit and note its simplicity and time savings compared to other options out there. You will get the same simplicity and usability you have come to expect from Commit’s workout manager.

THREE – BE A PART OF THE FUTURE

“This just feels so much more modern.”

Maybe you think that your current team management software “works” and everyone “knows how to use it”. This might be true. And still, you know in the back of your head that there’s no way you will be using this software to manage your swim team in 10 years. When you migrate to Commit Swimming‘s Team Manager, you will immediately notice that the Commit Team Suite is different. It feels newer and is built to last into the future. Commit, as a company, prides itself on being a “customer-first, product-next” company. This means that the only thing more important to us than making the product great, is serving you, the customer. The Commit Team Suite is modern, easy to use, and will stay that way.

FOUR – AMAZING SERVICE

“Commit’s IT & customer support has been incredible!”

Not only will the technology be simple to use for you and for your families, but you will also notice incredible service from us. We hear from coaches and parents like you that your current service isn’t great. You have to deal with bugs that don’t get fixed, features that are promised and never happen. You often get replies from support reps but rarely feel like your problem is resolved fully. You will finally get the customer support you deserve and pay for with the Commit Team Suite.

Switch Team Management Software: What are your next steps?

The Commit Team Suite (Commit Swimming‘s team manager) is currently being used by a handful of USA Swimming clubs. We are preparing to onboard a steady stream of new clubs in a few weeks. To be first in line and get the INTRO pricing, add your club to the waitlist with the key decision maker’s contact information. Click the button below to add your team to the waitlist. You will receive updates over the coming weeks on our progress to let you migrate onto the platform.

