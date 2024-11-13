Colorado Time Systems Launches the Innovative Infinity Pro Start System

Courtesy of Colorado Time Systems, a SwimSwam partner since 2014.

Colorado Time Systems (CTS), a leader in aquatic timing and scoring solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their latest innovation: the Infinity Pro Start System. This cutting-edge product is designed to enhance the competitive swimming experience with superior technology and user-focused functionality.

The Infinity Pro Start System represents a significant leap forward in start system technology. Engineered with reliability and ease of use in mind, it boasts exceptional auditory and visual features that ensure every race begins with unparalleled precision and clarity.

Key features of the Infinity Pro Start System include:

Powerful Built-in Speaker: Delivers clear, robust start signals that can be heard across the pool, ensuring that all swimmers receive consistent cues.

Bright Strobe Light: Integrated with the start tone to provide a visual start cue, crucial for athletes who are hearing-impaired and enhancing fairness.

Durable Construction: Crafted to withstand the rigors of repeated use in competitive environments, ensuring long-lasting performance.

Battery Power: The internal gel-cell battery features extended use and can be charged quickly.

“The Infinity Pro Start System underscores our commitment to supporting swimmers and coaches with the best technology available,” said Rick Connell, Vice President and General Manager of Colorado Time Systems. “We designed this product to set the standard for reliability and performance, helping athletes achieve their best from the very start of each race.”

Available now, the Infinity Pro Start System is positioned to become an indispensable tool for swimming facilities and teams aiming to offer a world-class competitive experience.

For more information on the Infinity Pro Start System and how it can benefit your aquatic programs, visit coloradotime.com.

About Colorado Time Systems (CTS)

Colorado Time Systems, a PlayCore company, has established a reputation for precision and innovation in swim timing equipment. Since 1972, premier aquatic facilities have chosen Colorado Time Systems for platinum quality timing, scoring and display systems. Learn more at www.coloradotime.com.

About PlayCore

PlayCore helps build stronger communities around the world by advancing play through research, programs, and partnerships. They infuse this learning into their complete family of brands.

PlayCore combines best in class planning and education programs with the most comprehensive array of recreation products available to create solutions that match the unique needs of each community they serve. Learn more at www.playcore.com.