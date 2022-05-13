Colorado Boys High School State Championship Psych Sheets & Preview

2022 CHSAA Boys State Championships

The Colorado Boys High School State Championships are set to take place over the next three days, with the 4A Championships on Thursday and Friday and the 5A Championships slated for Friday and Saturday.

5A

May 13-14

Psych Sheet

Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center, Thornton, Colorado

After finishing second behind Cherry Creek last year, Regis Jesuit comes into this year’s meet as the team to beat. Regis Jesuit is led by Navy commit Gio Aguirre, a returning state champion in the 100 free. He’s the second seed this year behind Tristen Davin of Chatfield. Aguirre is one of three returning relay swimmers on a pair of Regis Jesuit teams that placed third in the 200 free relay and fourth in the 400 relay, giving them more experience than any group that finished ahead of them last year.

Columbine junior Chase Mueller is the only other returning state champion besides Aguirre. An NC State commit, Mueller won the 100 back last year and enters this year’s race as the only swimmer sub-50 at 47.85. He’s also the only swimmer in the 200 IM under 1:50.00 at 1:49.46.

No. 2 seed Legacy tied for fifth place last year. Legacy is led by senior Kyle Raskay (second seed in the 100 fly and third seed in the 50 free), Tegan Barrier (third seed in the 100 free), and Sam White (second seed in the 200 IM behind Mueller). Defending champion Cherry Creek is seeded third. Last year’s third-place finisher, Heritage, fell to the ninth seed following standout Alex McMahon’s departure to the University of Arizona.

Psych sheet scoring, top 5

Regis Jesuit, 366 Legacy, 331 Cherry Creek, 309 Fossil Ridge, 268 Smoky Hill, 240

4A

May 12-13

Psych Sheet

Veterans Memorial Aquatics Center, Thornton, Colorado

Last year’s runner-up, Cheyenne Mountain, is looking to finish the job this time around as the top seed. Cheyenne Mountain is led by senior Raglan Ward (second seed in the 100 free and third in the 50 free), senior Max Roslin (third seed in the 200 IM), and sophomore Xander Taylor (third seed in the 200 free and fourth seed in the 100 back). They return their entire 200 free relay team that took home a state title last year.

Discovery Canyon figures to be their top challenger thanks to the emergence of National Junior Team member Quintin McCarty. An NC State commit, McCarty comes into the meet seeded first by a comfortable margin in both the 50 free and 100 free. This is his first CHSAA meet since his freshman year, when he won the state title in the 50 free. Discovery Canyon junior Adam Pannell is also the top seed in the 100 fly. Discovery Canyon returns half of its 400 relay team that placed first last year.

George Washington senior Xavier Hill is the only returning individual champion. He’ll have a tough time defending his 50 free title seeded second behind McCarty. Instead of the 100 free – where McCarty is two seconds faster than Hill’s first-place time from last year – Hill is picking up the 100 fly as his second event, where he’s also seeded second behind a Discovery Canyon swimmer in Pannell.

Defending champion Silver Creek dropped to the No. 3 seed this year following the graduation of a few key senior swimmers such as Pierce Bigelow, Ian Curd, and Connor Hassert.

Psych sheet scoring, top 5