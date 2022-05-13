Daily Swim Coach Workout #653

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
#National #Senior
5 x 200 SKIPS @ 3:15
r 1:00
2x
8 x 25 UW Kick w/fins (4 on side (2 each), 2 on back, 2 on stomach) @ :40
4 x 50 Free DPS w/snorkel @ :50
2 x 75 DPS FR/BK SPIN (HIGH TEMPO)/FR DPS @ 1:05
1 x 100 Choice Drill @ 1:30
rest 1:00
2x (second round w/fins)
4 x 50 flutter K w/board Des 1-4 @ 1:00/:45
4 x 50 dolphin K w/board Des 1-4 @ :55/:40
2 x 50 UW MAX SPRINT @ 1:15/1:00
rest 1:00
2x (second round w/fins)
1 x 200 Streamline Flutter K w/snorkel Moderate @ 3:45/3:15
2 x 100 Arms to side Dolphin K w/snorkel Moderate DPK @ 1:50/1:30
4 x 75 K Des 1-4 Flutter/Dolphin/Flutter on back @ 1:20/1:05
4 x 50 UW Fast/Over EZ @ 1:15/:55
4 x 25 Flutter w/board Fast/EZ, EZ/Fast, EZ, Fast @ :30/:25
r 1:00
100 EZ Choice
#SeniorPrep #AgeGroup
Dryland @ 20:00
5 x 100 SKIPS @ 2:15
r 1:00
8 x 25 UW Kick w/fins (4 on side (2 each), 2 on back, 2 on stomach) @ :50
4 x 50 Free DPS BC 5 @ 1:10
2 x 75 DPS FR/BK SPIN (HIGH TEMPO)/FR DPS @ 1:30
1 x 100 Choice Drill @ 2:15
rest 2:00
2x (second round w/fins)
4 x 50 flutter K w/board Des 1-4 @ 1:20/1:00
4 x 50 dolphin K w/board Des 1-4 @ 1:20/1:00
2 x 50 UW MAX SPRINT @ 1:30/1:15
rest 1:00
2x (second round w/fins)
1 x 100 Streamline Flutter K Moderate @ 3:15/2:30
2 x 50 Arms to side Dolphin K Moderate DPK @ 1:20/1:00
4 x 50 K Des 1-4 Flutter/Dolphin on back @ 1:20/1:00
4 x 50 UW Fast/Over EZ @ 1:30/1:10
4 x 25 Flutter w/board Fast/EZ, EZ/Fast, EZ, Fast @ :40/:35
r 1:00
50 EZ Choice
Shawn Parkhurst
Head Swim Coach, Health/Physical Education Teacher, Mexico Tiger Sharks, Mexico Academy Boys & Girls Varsity Head Coach
