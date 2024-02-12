Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

College Swimming Weekly Preview: February 14-20

Anya Pelshaw
by Anya Pelshaw 0

February 12th, 2024 College, News

Conference meets begin this week as the Horizon League, America East, MAAC, and Sun Belt kick off on Wednesday. Like last week, some schools will be hosting winter invites. Those invites serve as a mix of trying to get a quick swim in before conferences, giving the non-conference rosters a championship meet, as well as an opportunity for people to swim other events potentially suited up and slightly rested.

The Pac-12 still has two dual meets. The Cal women will take on the Stanford women while the USC men will take on the Utah men. The Cal-Stanford meet looks to be a good one as Stanford is currently ranked #6 while Cal is ranked #11. See our full rankings below.

Full SwimSwam Power Rankings:

Meet Date Men Women
Cal vs. Stanford 2/17 X
Horizon League Championships 2/14-2/17 X X
Ohio State Winter Invite (Ohio State, Pitt, Notre Dame, Eastern Michigan, Ohio, Duquesne 2/16-2/18 X X
Michigan First Chance 2/17-2/18 X X
USC vs. Utah 2/17 X
Army Invite 2/16-2/17 X X
Miami (FL) First Chance 2/16 X
MAAC Championships 2/14-2/17 X X
America East Championships 2/14-2/17 X X
Sun Belt Conference Championships 2/14-2/17 X
PCSC Championships 2/14-2/17 X
UNLV First Chance 2/16-2/17 X X
Louisville First Chance (Louisville, Illinois, Kentucky 2/15-2/16 X X

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Anya Pelshaw

Anya Pelshaw

Anya has been with SwimSwam since June 2021 as both a writer and social media coordinator. She was in attendance at the 2022 and 2023 Women's NCAA Championships writing and doing social media for SwimSwam. Currently, Anya is pursuing her B.A. in Economics and a minor in Government & Law at …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!