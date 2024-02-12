College Swimming Weekly Preview: February 14-20

Conference meets begin this week as the Horizon League, America East, MAAC, and Sun Belt kick off on Wednesday. Like last week, some schools will be hosting winter invites. Those invites serve as a mix of trying to get a quick swim in before conferences, giving the non-conference rosters a championship meet, as well as an opportunity for people to swim other events potentially suited up and slightly rested.

The Pac-12 still has two dual meets. The Cal women will take on the Stanford women while the USC men will take on the Utah men. The Cal-Stanford meet looks to be a good one as Stanford is currently ranked #6 while Cal is ranked #11. See our full rankings below.

Full SwimSwam Power Rankings: