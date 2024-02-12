14-Yr-Old Amelie Blocksidge Wows Again With 16:10.04 1500 Free Personal Best

2024 LANCASHIRE COUNTY CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, February 10th

Liverpool, England

LCM (50m)

Live Results

A big-time swim took place over the weekend at the 2024 Lancashire County Age Group Championships in England. 14-year-old Amelie Blocksidge of the City of Salford Swimming Club raced her way to a new lifetime best and British Age Record in the girls’ 1500m freestyle.

John Stout-trained Blocksidge got to the wall in a time of 16:10.04, her career-best by nearly 10 seconds. Entering this meet, the teen’s quickest outing rested at the 16:19.67 she produced in April of 2023 to earn last year’s British Swimming Championships title in the event.

Blocksidge’s time this weekend established a new British Age Record for 14-year-olds.

What’s more, Blocksidge’s effort also surpassed the British Age Record for 15-and 16-year-olds as well. Those standards are represented by times of 16:37.29 and 16:28.49, respectively.

Note that the results list Blocksidge as 15, as they recognize age at the end of the calendar year.

Blocksidge earned 1500m freestyle silver at the 2023 European Junior Championships, producing a time of 16:20.19 in Belgrade. Her new 16:10.04 PB would have won the gold, crushing winner Merve Tuncel of Turkey’s winning mark of 16:18.53.

Had Blocksidge been swimming at the World Championships in Doha this week, her outing would rank her #2 out of the heats, sitting only behind leader Simona Quadarella of Italy who notched a top seed of 16:02.96.

Blocksidge now ranks 8th in the world with the British Olympic Trials on the horizon for April.