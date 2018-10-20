Coleman Stewart Uncorks 46.2 Back as NC State Overpowers Duke

NC STATE V. DUKE

October 20th, 2018

Durham, NC

Results

Scores WOMEN: NC State 196, Duke 104 MEN: NC State 209, Duke 91



WOMEN’S MEET

The NC State women were dominant against Duke, only giving up a single swimming event to the Blue Devils. They started things off with a 1-2 in the 200 medley relay, with their A going 1:39.41 with a 24.87 lead-off from Elise Haan. Sophie Hansson was a 27.65 breast on the B relay, and had she have been on the A, they would’ve gone 1:38.31.

Makayla Sargent was really impressive today, winning three tough races. She was 1:58.18 in the 200 fly, 4:50.58 in the 500 free, and a stand-out 4:11.64 in the 400 IM with a B cut there. That’s a best time in the fly for her, while her 400 IM time is within a second of her lifetime best done in February of 2017 at a Last Chance meet when she was competing for Florida. Sargent’s been better than or right on her PRs in several events this year, so it looks like her transfer is already paying dividends.

Ky-lee Perry was 22.35/48.99 to sweep the sprints, and Hansson owned the breaststrokes (1:01.40/2:14.45). Perry beat Duke’s Alyssa Marsh to the wall in the 50 (22.66) and 100 (50.03).

Kylie Jordan was Duke’s sole winner, as she was 54.09 in the 100 fly to edge Kylee Alons of NC State (54.11).

MEN’S MEET

Coleman Stewart had a huge swim in the 100 back today, going 46.26 to win by over two full seconds. For reference, it took a 45.93 to score a NCAAs last season, and the defending champion was three tenths off of that today. He leads the NCAA this year with that swim by nearly a full second.

His only other swim was the 200 medley relay, where he led off the A in 21.71 as they won it in 1:27.40, an exact second ahead of Duke. The Blue Devils’ Yusuke Legard was 19.29 with a field-leading anchor.

Freshman Nyls Korstanje swam well for the Wolfpack, highlighted by a 20.87 fly split on their B 200 medley relay. He was the only swimmer sub-20 in the 50 free, going 19.90, while he was 48.04 in the 100 fly to take 2nd behind his teammate Giovanni Izzo (47.69).

Jacob Molacek won twice today, posting a 44.18 in the 100 free and 1:37.15 in the 200 free, while he was 20.15 leading off their winning 200 free relay. They were 1:19.91, with Justin Ress at 19.27 to anchor. Korstanje was 19.34 anchoring the B, while Miles Williams of Duke anchored their A with a 19.44.

Duke’s Judd Howard gave the Blue Devils their sole win, going 55.96 in the 100 breast to just edge Izzo’s 55.97.