Claire Weinstein Breaks Bella Sims’ WJR In The Heats Of The 200 Free SC

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the 3rd heat of the 200 free women at the World Championships in Budapest, 17-year-old Claire Weinstein broke Bella Sims’ World Junior record with a 1:52.51. Sims’ record was set during the 2022 World Cup in Indianapolis.

This time is nearly two seconds off her best time of 1:54.31 from the World Cup this year. Claire will swim in lane 4 tonight looking for her first individual medal in Budapest after the gold in the 800 free relay where she clocked the WR with her teammates in an outstanding anchor leg of 1:50.31.

Claire splits this morning: 26.47/54.81/1:23.83/1:52.51

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

World Record: 1:50.31 — Siobhan Haughey, HKG (2021) World Junior Record: 1:52.59 — Bella Sims , USA (2022) Championship Record: 1:50.31 — Siobhan Haughey, HKG (2021) 2022 Champion: Siobhan Haughey, HKG — 1:51.6



Top 8