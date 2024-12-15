Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Weinstein Breaks Bella Sims’ WJR In The Heats Of The 200 Free SC

Aglaia Pezzato
by Aglaia Pezzato 0

December 15th, 2024 News

2024 SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

During the 3rd heat of the 200 free women at the World Championships in Budapest, 17-year-old Claire Weinstein broke Bella Sims’ World Junior record with a 1:52.51. Sims’ record was set during the 2022 World Cup in Indianapolis.

This time is nearly two seconds off her best time of 1:54.31 from the World Cup this year. Claire will swim in lane 4 tonight looking for her first individual medal in Budapest after the gold in the 800 free relay where she clocked the WR with her teammates in an outstanding anchor leg of 1:50.31.

Claire splits this morning: 26.47/54.81/1:23.83/1:52.51

WOMEN’S 200 FREESTYLE

    • World Record: 1:50.31 — Siobhan Haughey, HKG (2021)
    • World Junior Record: 1:52.59 — Bella Sims, USA (2022)
    • Championship Record: 1:50.31 — Siobhan Haughey, HKG (2021)
    • 2022 Champion: Siobhan Haughey, HKG — 1:51.6

Top 8

  1. Claire Weinstein (USA) — 1:52.51 **World Junior Record**
  2. Mary-Sophie Harvey (CAN) — 1:52.81
  3. Lani Pallister (AUS) — 1:53.01
  4. Leah Neale (AUS) — 1:53.48
  5. Siobhan Haughey (HKG) — 1:53.76
  6. Paige Madden (USA) — 1:53.94
  7. Freya Anderson (GBR) — 1:53.99
  8. Sofia Morini (ITA) — 1:54.29

 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Aglaia Pezzato

Aglaia Pezzato

Cresce a Padova e dintorni dove inizialmente porta avanti le sue due passioni, la danza classica e il nuoto, preferendo poi quest’ultimo. Azzurrina dal 2007 al 2010 rappresenta l’Italia con la nazionale giovanile in diverse manifestazioni internazionali fino allo stop forzato per due delicati interventi chirurgici. 2014 Nel 2014 fa il suo esordio …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!