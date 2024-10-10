Cincinnati Swim & Dive Set To Host Oakland For Season-Opener

Courtesy: Cincinnati Athletics

CINCINNATI – The University of Cincinnati men’s and women’s swimming and diving program is set to kick off their 2024-25 season by hosting Oakland on Friday afternoon inside Keating Aquatic Center.

Diving events will begin at 12 p.m. with swimming following at 2 p.m.

“I believe our team can continue the momentum we built last year and with the addition of a talented incoming class, our team is positioned well for the upcoming season,” said head coach Mandy Commons-DiSalle . “Our culture is strong and is built on individuals that are goal driven, want to achieve at the highest level, and value being a Bearcat, and this will be powerful for us as we enter into our competition season.”

Cincinnati returns 46 student-athletes including 2024 NCAA Championship and US Olympic Trials qualifiers Hunter Gubeno and Joleigh Crye .

Gubeno capped off his senior season with competing in the 200-yard backstroke at the Men’s NCAA Championships after qualifying for the meet at the 2024 Big 12 Championships with a time of 1:39.95. This time earned him the silver medal at the conference championships and set a new school record, that was previously set by former Bearcat and assistant coach Blake Hanna . Gubeno also competed at the 2024 Olympic Trials and secured a spot in the 200-meter backstroke semi-finals after recording a school record time of 1:59.34. He went on to finish 15th overall with a time of 2:00.92.

Crye collected All-American honorable mention honors at the NCAA Championships after finishing 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 58.73. The Avon, N.Y. native was the first Bearcats women’s swimmer to earn All-American accolades since Jacqueline Keire in 2017. At her first Olympic Trials competition, she recorded a 1:08.70 in the 100-meter breaststroke, advancing her to the semi-finals. Later that night, she finished 16th overall with a 1:08.93.

The 2024-25 roster highlights 20 freshman and four transfers. Freshman Ramez Diaa will look to begin his collegiate career for the Bearcats after representing Egypt at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The program introduces a new “leadership team” composed of nine athletes who embody its three core values, Bold, Integrity and Growth.

Bold: Collin Singler , Alex Givens , Maddy Hensler

Integrity: Lily Jones , Crye, Gubeno

Growth: Brogan Robinson , Reed Lucero , Payton Woodring

The Golden Grizzlies men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams were selected as championship favorites in the 2024 Under Armour #HLSD Preseason Polls. Both teams return several conference honorees and head coach Mitch Alters kicks off his second year at the helm after winning Women’s and Men’s Horizon League Championships last season.